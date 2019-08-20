The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Overall GET IT!

Honest Amish

The number-one rated and reviewed beard balm on Amazon tops our list as well as the Best Overall Beard Balm. Nearly 7,500 reviewers—more than twice as many as the next most popular brand—just can’t be wrong.

It’s all-natural and 100 percent organic. Starting with a proprietary blend of 15 strengthening botanicals infused in a base of virgin argan, avocado, almond, pumpkin seed, and apricot kernal oils, it’s then masterfully crafted with fruit and nut butters and essential oils. It will help soften and condition your beard, repairing dry, splitting hairs and nourishing new growth.

PROS:

-No man-made chemicals or preservatives; no fake fragrances or colorants.

-Eliminates “beardruff.”

–Packaged in a recyclable tin.

CONS:

-Guys with nut allergies might want to steer clear—just in case.

Get It: Pick up Honest Amish Beard Balm ($11, 2oz.) at Amazon