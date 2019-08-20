The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Smell GET IT!

Beardbrand Utility Balm

With an outdoorsy aroma and excellent hold, Tree Ranger is this particular scent of Utility Balm (we also like Lumber). It’s not an overpowering fragrance; in fact, it mellows quickly and blends well with musky colognes.

As for the balm, it lasts a long time, softens and conditions the beard, and is solid at room temperature but melts quickly and smoothes easily.

PROS:

-Fantastic on skin.

-Great for rejuvenating the appearance of your tattoos.

CONS:

-A bit pricy, but it’s a great brand.

