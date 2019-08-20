The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Strong Hold GET IT!

Urban Nomads Stronghold Beard & Hair Wax

Urban Nomads’ formula uses the best natural ingredients for control and conditioning, while also providing strong hold to keep your favorite style. Use it as a beard balm, conditioner, and styling wax for styles that last all day. If you’ve ever wanted a handlebar mustache, here’s your ticket.

Made of a healthy mix of carotenes, sesame seed oils, bergamot, and citrus fruit oil to repair dry and splitting hair, restore shine, promote hair growth, and moisturize your skin and scalp.

PROS:

-100 percent organic; no animal fats or petroleum oils.

-Handcrafted in Barcelona, Spain.

CONS:

-The strong hold keeps going out of stock—pick it up while it’s still available!

Get It: Pick up Urban Nomads Stronghold Beard & Hair Wax (starting at $18, 2oz.) at Amazon