The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Value GET IT!

Hoot’s Naturals

Completely unscented, this stuff lets your magnificent mane do all the talking. It’s made of organic hempseed oil, beeswax, jojoba, grape seed oil, amd argan oils, murumuru butter, and rosemary extract. Oh, and vitamin E. Nothing else is added, or needed.

The extra large 3.5-ounce tin contains almost twice as much beard balm as some of the other guys. And the price is comparable. A lot of beard oils conflict with colognes, deodorants, etc. Not this one.

PROS:

-94 percent of 700 reviewers rate it at least four stars.

-Hoot’s gets high marks for its customer service.

CONS:

-Doesn’t include a comb, but you probably have one you prefer, anyway.

Get It: Pick up Hoot’s Naturals Beard Balm ($15, 3.5oz.) at Amazon