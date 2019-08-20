The 15 Best Beard Balms You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Variety GET IT!

Badass Beard Balm

With 13 styles to choose from, there’s a Badass Beard Balm for everyone. Hand crafted with all-natural and organic food-grade ingredients and essential oils, they’re easy to work with. Formulated to reduce itchy and flaky skin, promote thicker and faster growth, tame fly-aways, repair split ends, and leave you with a light to medium hold.

The Original scent is a sandalwood and vanilla blend.

PROS:

-Owned by bearded veterans.

-More than 700 reviews; 4.6-star rating.

CONS:

-So many scents, we haven’t even tried them all.

Get It: Pick up Badass Beard Balm (starting at $20, 2oz.) at Amazon