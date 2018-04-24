Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sharp-looking, head-turning facial hair doesn’t happen overnight: It takes extra maintenance, and that starts with a quality beard trimmer. There’s one for every preferred level of scruff. Here are some of the best beard trimmers for men you can buy online right now, whether you have thicker facial hair or need to touch up your stubble.