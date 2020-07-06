best-beard-trimmers-for-men-2020

What do you and your razor have in common? Neither of you has seen the light of day in months. At first, growing out a beard can feel like a pleasant escape—not unlike, say, working from home. But as the days add up, you don’t look or feel your best—even if you follow the best beard-growing practices to the letter. You realize this isn’t a vacation: It’s going to take some work. Enter the best beard trimmers for men.

Before you start hacking, understand two things. First, facial hair grows at difference speeds, says JayR Mallari, a barber at Legacy Barber Studio in Walnut Creek, CA. “Typically, mustache and chin hair grow faster than cheek hair,” he says, “so you might need to trim more in those areas to get an even beard length.”

Second, the line between sophisticated and Sasquatch runs right through your Adam’s apple. “Go right through the middle of it,” Mallari says. “That’s the perfect spot for your neckline.”

Whether you’re rocking a full quarantine beard, a sporty new mustache, or a simple sprinkling of stubble, all facial hair needs regular tending with the right tools.

Here are 15 professional beard trimmers will help tame your face and spruce up your look.

Best Everyday Beard Trimmer: Wahl 5 Star Cordless Magic Clipper

Wahl got into the hair business more than a century ago, so it’s no wonder that the brand is something of a legend when it comes to trimmers. The original version of this no-nonsense tool has been a favorite among professional barbers and shave experts because of its straightforward approach and high-quality blades. The updated cordless version with eight attachments combines old-school reliability with modern ease.

[$128; barbersupply.com ]

Best New Beard Trimmer: King C Gillette Beard Trimmer

Named after the founder of the iconic shave brand, this new line is easy to like. Crafted by Braun, this shaver includes three combs for a variety of beard lengths that range from 1mm to 21 mm; a stubble comb with fixed length; a short beard comb with five different length settings; and a long beard comb with five more settings. Or just use it without the combs for a closer shave. And if dry skin and itchiness are issues, you’ll want to add a few drops of the brand’s new King C Gillette Beard Oil ($13), too. Or make your own beard oil. The lightweight formula absorbs easily as it softens scratchy beard hair and moisturizes dry skin underneath.

[$30; walgreens.com]

Best Sharp Beard Shaver: Andis Slimline Pro Li T-blade Trimmer

If maintaining sharp, professional lines are your focus when you’re pruning your facial hair, this is your tool. The new cordless model from the classic barbershop brand updates the old-school pro tool with the freedom of movement. What remains intact is the powerful, high-speed rotary motor with constant blade speeds that stays steady, no matter how thick the hair on your face or head. The dry shave, carbon-steel T-blade is ideal for etching out lines and designs so you can get creative, or stay straight, depending on your mood. Built to last, consider this trimmer an investment that will shape your face for years.

[$215; barberandbeauty.com]

Best Travel Beard Trimmer: Panasonic Precision Beard and Mustache Trimmer — ER-GB40-S

Don’t let your grooming routine suffer when you’re away from home. With 45-degree angled blades and 19 settings built into a single, cord-free tool, your major sculpting or minor trimming can be done from anywhere. No worries about remembering to pack the right attachment, as the adjustable dial delivers every length you’ll need. And thanks to the long-lasting rechargeable battery, you can leave the charger cords at home as well. The grippy, ergonomic handle on this compact wet-dry tool ensures a steady glide with no mistakes.

[$50; panasonic.com]

Best Hybrid Beard Trimmer: Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

You don’t have to choose one look. Whether you prefer to cover up with a full face sweater or eventually decide to let your skin breathe smooth and free, this light and portable trimmer has your grooming whims covered. At a swift 200 cuts per second, the replaceable blade follows the contours of your face to easily control everything from Jason Statham–style shading to heftier James Harden whiskers without a snag. The easy-to-clean dual blade makes edging work quick and easy.

[$35; amazon.com]

Best Multitasking Beard Trimmer: Hatteker 5-in-1 Men’s Trimmer Kit

Whether it’s a mustache gone rogue, a chin-dropping goatee, or a beard worthy of a woodsman, cleaning up your character won’t be a challenge with this versatile, 16-piece tool that tames face and body fuzz. Equipped with beard and hair trimmer comb attachments as well as nose trimmer and body groomer options, you’ll never feel overgrown again. The low-friction heat of the stainless-steel blades keeps your skin safe from burns while the long-lasting lithium battery and convenient bag makes it a trusty travel partner for long weekends away.

[$53; amazon.com]

Best Budget Beard Trimmer: Remington PG6025 All-in-1 Lithium Powered Grooming Kit

Twenty bucks can barely take you to the movies these days, let alone give you action-star style stubble. Enter this eight-piece grooming kit with 14 settings for bearded guys on budgets. Despite the accessible price point, the groomer’s special features, which includes cordless lithium power and self-sharpening surgical steel blades, keep it feeling elevated. The nose, ear, and detail trimmers are unexpected bonuses.

[$21; amazon.com]

Best Beard Trimmer for Beginners: Gillette All Purpose Styler: Beard Trimmer, Fusion Razor & Edger for Men

If you’re just starting out or think your beard is just here for a brief cameo, why invest in an expensive piece of machinery? Enter this waterproof, simple-to-use styler. Small, light, and easy to manage, it offers basic trim and shape elements, like three comb attachments, plus a precision trimmer with edging options to keep your shave looking sharp. Some expert advice: If you’re a novice at using tools, start on a higher setting until you figure out the right length. You can always take another pass with the trimmer if you want to go shorter, but you can’t add on what you’ve already buzzed away.

[$24; amazon.com]

Best Beard Trimmer + Manscaping Tool: Panasonic ER-SB40-K Trimmer

Don’t bother with multiple tools when one can do the job. With 19 different settings and a fierce 9,800 cuts per minute, even the coarsest beard doesn’t stand a chance against this beard trimmer and manscaper. When you’re done trimming, move it around to other regions that could use some grooming—including your back and chest.

[$150; amazon.com]

Best Tool for Curly Beards: Bevel Trimmer

Coarse beards need special care, and this sophisticated shaver prevents bumps and irritation that often come with the territory. Made for both face and hair, it doesn’t require add-on tools, as the snap-on blade easily adjusts to suit your preferred length. This machine is the perfect balance of form and function, as the streamlined design also lasts up to eight hours on a single charge. It’s made only for dry use, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Some experts find it’s better to keep your beard hair dry so you can get an accurate read of your hair length, since strands stretch out when they’re wet.

[$200; getbevel.com]

Best Mess-Free Beard Trimmer: Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer 7200 Vacuum beard trimmer, Series 7200

Post-shave shrapnel around the sink and floor can lead to tension with your significant other (or anyone else you happen to share a bathroom with), so consider this trimmer a relationship saver. The vacuum feature swoops up hair as you go, so there’s less to cleanup when you’re done taking down the thick underbrush. The double-sharpened blades, 20 length settings, and the lift and trim tech that coaxes hair into an even trim are also worth noting, but let’s be honest: You had us at “less mess.”

[$55; phillips.com]

Best Durable Beard Trimmer: Remington Virtually Indestructible Haircut and Beard Trimmer

If you like your gadgets built like tanks, you’ll want to get a grip on this tough shave tool that stands up to slip-ups. The heavy-duty polycarbonate shell and rubberized grip on this versatile, stainless-steel beast covers a powerful magnetic mower inside. The 15-piece kit also includes length guide combs, a beard brush, styling comb, blade oil for gear maintenance, and handy guards, plus a storage pouch to keep it all organized when you toss it into a bag.

[$40; remingtonproducts.com]

Best Trimmer for Big Beards: Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240 with Precision Dial

This waterproof trimmer from Braun offers bushy bearded guys the ultimate grooming tool. If the user-friendly precision dial and multi-comb system that adjusts to 39 lengths isn’t enough to impress you, maybe you’ll appreciate the even trim of the motor that adapts to the thickness of your beard. This tricked-out model includes everything from multiple precision clipping, trimming, and shaving attachments to a bonus Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor to clean up your neck and cheeks.

[$70; amazon.com]

Best Beard Trimmer for Busy Guys: Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion Men’s Multi Purpose Beard, Facial Trimmer and Total Body Groomer

Forgot to charge your shaver again? No worries with the lithium-ion tech behind this no-nonsense stainless trimmer. Just charge your device for a minute, and you’ll get three minutes of run time—enough to trim your beard as you rush out the door. A dozen attachment guards, a worldwide voltage adapter, electronic travel lock, nose and detail trimmers, plus a LED status charging light will help keep your grooming game on point, even if you’re a little scattered.

[$60; target.com]

Best High-Tech Beard Trimmer: Philips Beard Trimmer Series 9000 with Laser Guide

Shaving may be thousands of years old, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still perfect it. This highly advanced beard trimmer places precision in the palm of your hands by projecting a sharp laser line of light so you can plot your path before you trim. If you’re constantly changing up your beard style or you just need a little extra guidance, the laser lighted lines and a zoom wheel that locks your length into place renders flawless results.

[$220; amazon.com]

