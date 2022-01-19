This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

We put a lot of stock in our facial skincare products. From clarifying face washes to hydrating serums and moisturizing face creams, the skin on our face gets a lot of attention. But what about the skin on the rest of our body (you know, the majority of our skin)? Our body skincare routines need love too, and body lotions are a great way to nourish the skin with brightening vitamins, protective antioxidants, and rich emollients.

For those with dry skin, body lotion is also crucial for replenishing moisture loss and healing the skin barrier. Body lotions help prevent dryness and moisture loss, so it’s an essential body care product to have with you no matter the season or your skin type. Below, you’ll find our picks for the 21 best body lotions for men. We’ve included a range of different price points and moisturizing capabilities, so there’s a lotion for every skin type and concern.

The Best of the Best Lotion for Men: Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream

Blu Atlas’ Moisturizing Cream nourishes dry, dull skin with seaweed extract and mango seed butter. The moisturizer’s natural ingredients are also full of anti-aging vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and fatty acids, so skin looks visibly smoother and more youthful.

The Best Drugstore Body Lotion for Men: Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream

For a classic body cream you can find practically anywhere, there is Cetaphil’s Moisturizing Cream. The non-greasy, fragrance-free formula contains nourishing ingredients like sweet almond oil, glycerin, and vitamin E to soothe very dry, sensitive skin.

The Best Splurge Body Lotion for Men: Josie Maran Skin Dope CBD Body Butter

This luxurious body cream contains 100 milligrams of CBD to calm sensitivity and improve skin texture and tone. The body butter also includes coconut oil, mango seed butter, and jojoba seed oil for deep, long-lasting moisture.

The Best Daily Body Lotion for Men: The Body Lotion by Nécessaire

This body lotion by Nécessaire can be used daily to tackle dry skin and restore lost nutrients. The formula contains beneficial plant oils, vitamins, and omega fatty acids for ultra-nourished skin.

The Best Body Lotion for Men with Normal Skin: La Roche-Posay Lipikar Daily Repair Moisturizing Lotion

For men with normal skin, a lightweight, hydrating formula is exacting what you need in a body lotion. This one by La Roche-Posay hydrates and strengthens skin with Prebiotic Thermal Water, shea butter, glycerin, and niacinamide.

The Best Body Lotion for Men with Dry Skin: EltaMD Moisture-Rich Body Creme

Restore dry, compromised skin with this moisturizing Body Creme. The rich conditioning formula includes ingredients like mango seed butter, ceramides, and kiwi fruit extract to calm inflammation, restore moisture, and firm the skin.

The Best Body Lotion for Men with Sensitive Skin: Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Baume

This gentle, fragrance-free body lotion is made for those with very dry, sensitive skin. Its dermatologically-approved formula is also suitable for treating eczema and psoriasis.

The Best Body Lotion for Men with Aging Skin: Eminence Organic Skin Care Monoi Night Body Cream

Firm skin and combat wrinkles with this anti-aging body cream by Eminence Organic. The body lotion uses antioxidants, rich emollients, and argan stem cell technology to give you more youthful-looking (and feeling) skin overnight.

The Best Exfoliating Body Lotion for Men: Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion

An exfoliating body lotion like this one by Glytone will soften and improve skin texture, so you can say goodbye to rough, bumpy skin once and for all. This formula uses a potent concentration of glycolic acid along with glycerin and vitamin E to smooth skin.

The Best Body Lotion for Men with SPF: Supergoop! PLAY SPF 50 Everyday Lotion

Your body needs daily SPF protection to fight the aging effects of UVA and UVB sun rays. To give your skin the sun protection it needs, this SPF 50 body lotion by Supergoop! is lightweight, sweat-resistant, hydrating, works for all skin tones, and can be used on the face and body.

The 21 Best Body Lotions for Men

Packed with nourishing, all-natural ingredients, Blu Atlas’ Moisturizing Cream is designed to transform dry, dull skin into smooth, hydrated skin with a healthy glow. This ultra-hydrating cream uses key ingredients seaweed extract, vitamin C, and mango seed butter to provide skin with anti-aging vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and fatty acids.

Mango seed butter is the star of this moisturizer since it treats dry skin, soothes itchiness and inflammation, nourishes with fatty acids and vitamins A, C, and E, and protects the skin against environmental stressors. The result is skin that instantly looks more youthful. This Moisturizing Cream is suitable for all skin types. Plus, since it’s marketed as a face moisturizer, it can be used from head to toe.

[$30; bluatlas.com]

2. The Body Lotion by Nécessaire

Nécessaire is all about elevating skincare essentials into body care rituals that feel luxurious and indulgent. Their coveted The Body Lotion treats dry skin and aids in restoring skin to total health and vitality with ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-6, and omega-9.

The formula also nourishes and promotes skin maintenance with nourishing plant oils and extracts like meadowfoam seed oil and sugar cane extract, which moisturize and lock in hydration. In addition to being a great body lotion for all skin types, the formula is also vegan, clean, non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-tested.

[$25; necessaire.com]

3. Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Baume

For skin that’s ultra-dry, try Bioderma’s Atoderm Intensive Baume. This body lotion is a dermatological solution known for instantly moisturizing very dry and sensitive skin, as well as soothing eczema and psoriasis. Key ingredients include a lipigenium complex composed of biolipids naturally found in our skin’s epidermis, which help improve the health and structure of the skin barrier.

PEA (also known as palmitoylethanolamide) instantly soothes feelings of dryness and discomfort, while glycerin and mineral oil provide deep, long-lasting hydration. Because the formula is so gentle, it can also be used on the face to try severely dry, irritated skin.

[$24.99; amazon.com]

4. EltaMD Moisture-Rich Body Creme

A dry, compromised skin barrier not only feels itchy and irritating, but the appearance of redness and flakes can also make you want to stay inside and hide your skin. If your skin is in need of repair and craving a rich body cream to do the job, there’s this Moisture-Rich Body Creme by EltaMD. The dermatologist-tested brand created this clean, fragrance-free moisturizing formula to tackle skin dryness, dehydration, and itchiness.

The formula is non-greasy and non-comedogenic (so it won’t clog your pores). It focuses on ultra-nourishing ingredients like mango seed butter (to calm inflammation and soothe irritation), ceramides (to restore the skin barrier), hyaluronic acid (to draw in hydration), and kiwi fruit extract (to firm skin and supply helpful nutrients).

[$29; dermstore.com]

5. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Daily Repair Moisturizing Lotion

La Roche-Posay is another dermatologically tested skincare brand that’s great for those with eczema. Their Lipikar Daily Repair Moisturizing Lotion is a lightweight, fragrance-free formula that moisturizes dry to normal skin types. Its simple formula uses potent skincare ingredients to instantly treat dryness, texture, and sensitivity.

La Roche-Posay’s patented Prebiotic Thermal Water hydrates and provides the skin with important minerals and antioxidants. Shea butter and glycerin moisturize and attract water to the skin. While niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) soothes and strengthens the skin’s protective barrier.

[$17.99; amazon.com]

6. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

If you want a simple yet effective body lotion, you can’t go wrong with CeraVe’s Daily Moisturizing Lotion. This beloved formula is lightweight and absorbs quickly into the skin, so you don’t feel greasy or sticky.

To provide your skin with 24 hours of non-stop hydration, the formula uses hyaluronic acid to draw water into the skin and three essential ceramides to restore and retain your skin’s moisture barrier. This fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, eczema-friendly body lotion can be used on all skin types and ages.

[$11.74; amazon.com]

7. Josie Maran Skin Dope CBD Body Butter

CBD is making its way through the skincare world thanks to its ability to soothe irritation and improve skin texture and tone. In this body butter by Josie Maran, non-psychoactive CBD-rich cannabis sativa hemp extract blends with other nourishing ingredients like pure argan oil, shea butter, and coconut oil to balance skin and provide long-lasting moisturization.

This moisturizer isn’t like a lightweight body lotion. But its silky, churned body butter texture still absorbs quickly into the skin. The clean formula is derived from all-natural, organic ingredients and doesn’t contain any sulfates, phthalates, or parabens.

[$58; skindope.com]

8. Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream

Cetaphil’s Moisturizing Cream is another dermatologist-recommended body lotion for those with dry to very dry, sensitive skin. The non-greasy, fragrance-free formula uses nourishing ingredients like sweet almond oil, glycerin, and vitamin E to instantly hydrate, lock in moisture for 24 hours, and soothe irritated skin.

The formula has been shown to restore a broken skin barrier in just one week, so if you have dry, itchy, flaky skin—this cream is for you. You can buy this moisturizing cream in a variety of different sizes, but we recommend the 20-ounce tub for easy access.

[$16.86; amazon.com]

9. Eminence Organic Skin Care Monoi Night Body Cream

Men with mature, aging skin need an enriched body cream packed with youth-preserving ingredients. In this Night Body Cream by Eminence Organics, anti-aging ingredients work with your body’s natural sleep cycle to repair cellular damage and restore skin. A PhytoCellTec biocomplex uses argan stem cell technology and nutmeg seed extract to increase skin firmness and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Other rich emollients and hydrators like monoi oil, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid give long-lasting moisture and improve skin elasticity. The formula is also rich in anti-aging antioxidants vitamin E, vitamin C, and Coenzyme Q10 to protect skin against cellular damage. Use this luxurious body cream in the evening and wake up with younger-looking skin.

[$39; dermstore.com]

10. Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion

For guys with dry, bumpy skin, incorporating an exfoliating body lotion once to twice a week into your routine can transform your skin from rough and textured to soft and smooth. This Exfoliating Body Lotion by Glytone uses 17.5% glycolic acid as its exfoliating powerhouse.

This AHA helps to reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone, give skin a smoother texture, and prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs. The formula is simple but effective with moisturizing ingredients like glycerin (to relieve dryness and bring water into the skin), vitamin E (to protect skin from environmental aggressors), petrolatum (to lock in moisture), and allantoin (to moisturize and smooth skin).

[$43; amazon.com]

11. Supergoop! PLAY SPF 50 Everyday Lotion

Protecting your skin with SPF, especially if you’re outside a lot or live in a hot, sunny climate, is crucial for maintaining skin health and youthfulness. This daily body lotion by Supergoop! boasts an SPF of 50 PA++++ for ultimate protection against UVA, UVB, and IRA rays.

The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula is moisturizing with ingredients like glycerin and sunflower extract and is sweat resistant. It’s suitable for all skin types and tones (don’t worry, it won’t leave a white cast), can be used on the face and body, and has a fresh, clean scent.

[$10; supergoop.com]

12. Dermalogica Body Hydrating Cream

Hydration and healthy skin—what more can you ask for? Dermalogica’s Body Hydrating Cream utilizes conditioning ingredients like glycerin and vitamin E to moisturize and soften skin without making it look or feel greasy. Skin-benefiting ingredients like green tea calm skin and add antioxidant protection, vitamin C treats dullness and discoloration, and lactic acid sloughs away dead skin cells for more hydrated, smoother skin. The formula also contains a variety of plant extracts such as tea tree leaf oil, Camellia sinensis leaf extract, and chamomile flower extract to soothe inflammation and assist in wound healing.

[$34; dermstore.com]

13. Art of Sport Daily Skin Lotion

Art of Sport is a men’s skincare brand known for creating affordable, high-quality products perfectly fit for athletes and men with an active lifestyle. In their Daily Skin Lotion, naturally moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and aloe vera provide skin with long-lasting hydration and barrier protection.

This daily body lotion also includes beloved skincare ingredients like sunflower seed oil (for calming inflammation and preventing aging), jojoba seed oil (for moisturizing and controlling oil production), Panthenol (for improving skin hydration and elasticity), and vitamin E (for antioxidant protection and reducing UV damage).

[$9.99; target.com]

14. Lumin Conditioning Body Balm

Lumin’s Conditioning Body Balm is a daily moisturizing body lotion for men that soothes and firms skin after just one use. This everyday body lotion for men targets redness, skin damage, and moisture loss with Centella asiatica, a natural plant known for visibly calming redness and irritation. To condition the skin and heal a weakened skin barrier, the body balm uses shea butter, rich in hydrating fatty acids and natural healing properties. Plus, the body lotion comes with a pump dispenser for easy application.

[$18; luminskin.com]

15. Malin+Goetz Vitamin B5 Body Lotion

Pro-vitamin B5 is another beneficial vitamin that keeps skin soft, smooth, and hydrated. In addition to being incredibly hydrating, the vitamin is naturally anti-inflammatory and speeds up the skin’s healing processes (which is great for those with dry, sun-damaged skin). It’s also the star of the show in Malin+Goetz’ Vitamin B5 Body Lotion.

This body lotion for men has a lightweight formula that absorbs quickly into the skin and doesn’t leave behind any annoying residue. Alongside pro-vitamin B5 are other nourishing ingredients like fatty acids, avocado oil, and grapeseed oil, which deliver lasting hydration and restore lost moisture.

[$36; malinandgoetz.com]

16. Hawthorne Medium Weight Body Lotion

For a body lotion formula that’s not too heavy and not too light, there’s this one by Hawthorne. The Medium Weight Body Lotion for men delivers skin with moisture and beneficial plant extracts to support healthy, strong, balanced skin.

Ginger root extract (known for its anti-aging properties) protects the skin’s collagen supply and acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Panthenol (also known as pro-vitamin B5) improves skin’s hydration, elasticity, and texture. Lime fruit extract (which is super high in vitamin C) defends against environmental stressors for skin that’s healthy and bright. The unscented formula also means it’s perfect for layering under your cologne or body spray.

[$15; hawthorne.co]

17. Oars + Alps Moisturizing Body Lotion

This Moisturizing Body Lotion by Oars + Alps is lightweight and helps lock in moisture, especially when applied right after the shower. The formula moisturizes skin with natural ingredients like shea butter, sunflower oil, and vitamin E to quench dryness without making skin feel greasy.

This moisturizing body lotion for men also contains arnica and magnesium, two natural ingredients known for soothing muscle tightness and soreness—which is great for guys who work out or have an active job. It’s fragranced with notes of cedarwood, lime, and fresh greens for a crisp, cool smell.

[$12; oarsandalps.com]

18. Marlowe No. 002 Extra Moisturizing Body Lotion

Deep sea algae extract is the star of the show in this Extra Moisturizing Body Lotion by Marlowe. This natural skincare ingredient has shown anti-aging potential by inhibiting the breakdown of collagen, thus improving skin elasticity and preventing wrinkles. Sea algae extract is also great for treating dry skin and soothing sensitivity.

Alongside deep sea algae extract, you’ll find passionflower extract (rich in vitamin C and iron), green tea extract (high in antioxidants to protect and repair skin), and willow bark extract (to calm inflammation and irritation). This gentle formula can be used twice a day, so dry, scaly skin doesn’t even have a chance.

[$13.99; amazon.com]

19. Kiehl’s Crème de Corps Hydrating Body Lotion

This best-selling body lotion by Kiehl’s is beloved for its ability to treat dry skin without weighing it down. The lotion works for all skin types (normal, dry, combination, and oily), so whether you struggle with dryness on the regular or seasonally, it will soon become a thing of the past.

The formula is rich and hydrating with squalane, cocoa butter, shea butter, sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and more. This body lotion for men is also considered “clean,” meaning it doesn’t have any harmful and potentially unsafe ingredients like phthalates, parabens, lead, formaldehyde, or talc.

[$32; sephora.com]

20. Skinfix Resurface+ AHA Renewing Body Cream

Another favorite exfoliating body lotion on our list is this Renewing Body Cream by Skinfix. This body cream—designed to smooth rough, bumpy skin and keratosis pilaris—uses a blend of AHA and BHA exfoliants to buff away dead skin cells, reduce discoloration, smooth texture, and unclog congested pores.

The formula also uses conditioning ingredients to create a luxurious moisturizing experience. Shea butter, coconut oil, and jojoba oil moisturize skin and lock in hydration, while soothing ingredients like bisabolol calm the skin and prevent any adverse effects from the exfoliation.

[$48; sephora.com]

21. Naturopathica Sicilian Bergamot Body Lotion

If you want a nourishing daily body lotion that also smells incredible, look no further. Naturopathica uses Sicilian bergamot as its scent-spiration alongside Valencia orange, clementine, and pink grapefruit for a clean, fresh, and enlivening fragrance.

This body lotion for men is rich in natural, skin-benefiting ingredients like rosemary (known for its antioxidant and cleansing properties), sunflower seed oil (to deeply moisturize and soothe skin), and aloe vera leaf juice (to hydrate and heal dry skin).

[$36; amazon.com]

What to Look for in a Body Lotion for Men

Rich Emollients

Emollients are moisturizing agents you’ll find in both face and body moisturizers. They’ll commonly look like butters, oils, esters, lipids, and fatty acids, which are rich (sometimes heavy) ingredients that form a protective barrier on the skin to protect against water loss. Some of our favorite emollients in moisturizers are natural ones like shea butter, mango butter, and nourishing plant oils like jojoba, sweet almond, or coconut.

Emollients are amazing for repairing and moisturizing dry skin. For one, they work to replenish the skin’s delicate moisture barrier. A compromised skin barrier (which is often super dry, flaky, red, and itchy) lets water and moisture escape and enables irritants and pollutants to penetrate the skin—exacerbating any skin issues you might be facing. To protect the skin barrier so it can get repaired, emollients smooth over skin and form an occlusive layer, preventing moisture loss.

Due to their conditioning, smoothing nature, emollients are helpful for anyone dealing with skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, or contact dermatitis. They can soothe inflammation and repair the skin barrier, so you experience less redness, itchiness, and overall irritation.

Hydrators

Hydrators are humectants that draw water from the environment into the skin. Though hydrators are often described as moisturizers (and vice versa), the terms are not interchangeable. Hydrators put water into the skin, so the skin looks healthy and plump; moisturizers lock in that moisture, so the skin doesn’t experience water loss. Some of the best hydrating skincare ingredients that you absolutely want in a body lotion include glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and lactic acid.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants are uber important compounds for the skin. Their primary job is to prevent and reverse free radical and environmental damage such as harmful sun exposure and air pollution—which is great for our skin since free radicals cause cellular damage, loss of collagen, inflammation, hyperpigmentation, and other signs of premature aging.

Thankfully, antioxidants work as a powerful army defending the skin against stressors and aggressors, repairing damage and hunting free radicals so they can’t cause more damage. Antioxidants are also anti-inflammatory and brightening, which is just the cherry on top of what these mighty compounds do for our skin. Some of our favorite antioxidants you should look out for in your body lotion include vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, coenzyme Q10, green tea, and vitamin A.

Nourishing Plant Extracts

Plant or botanical extracts have been used for centuries as the basis of ancient skin and body care. In the modern world, more and more skincare brands are using plant extracts to help their customers achieve radical skin health. With thousands of different plant extracts currently being used, all of which have their own unique properties, there are endless benefits you can experience.

Here are just a few different plant extracts we love to see in our skin and body care products.

Willow bark extract: Willow bark extract is a naturally rich supply of salicin (an acne-fighting ingredient also found in salicylic acid). This plant extract is fantastic for skin because it is gentle, calms redness, is naturally anti-inflammatory and rich in antioxidants, and balances oil production.

Seaweed and algae extracts: Seaweed and algae extracts are naturally rich in vitamins and minerals, which help strengthen skin. Algae and seaweed are also incredibly hydrating and rejuvenating, so they can improve skin elasticity and plumpness.

Camellia sinensis leaf extract: This plant extract is obtained from the leaves of tea plants. In skincare, this anti-aging compound promotes skin hydration, protects against DNA damage, and is naturally anti-inflammatory.

Ceramides

Ceramides are lipids naturally found in the upper layers of the skin. They’re so abundant they actually make up over half of our skin’s composition, forming a protective layer that helps prevent moisture loss and environmental damage. You’ll often find ceramides in moisturizing skincare products like body lotions and creams because they reinforce your skin’s moisture barrier, which is especially important for treating or preventing dry skin. Ceramides also make skin firmer, smoother, plumper, less sensitive, and more youthful-looking.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!