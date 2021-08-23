Keep Your Skin in Shape With These Body Lotions for Men

It’s OK to have a simplified grooming routine, but there’s one product category that should be a non-negotiable part of your self-care: body lotions.

Quality body lotions are especially crucial during the drier winter months, but to keep your skin healthy, you should use a daily moisturizer all year. The best time to apply moisturizer is right after a shower, when your skin is still damp (this locks in moisture and also counteracts the skin-drying effects of rinsing in hot water).

When comparing options, look for emollient ingredients like shea butter, which softens the skin and slows the evaporation of water off your body, or humectants like glycerin, which draws moisture from the air to keep your skin hydrated all day. Aside from that, there are many different options to suit all skin types, scent preferences, and budgets.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite body lotions for men.

The Best Body Lotions for Men

1. Malin + Goetz Vitamin B5 Body Moisturizer

The key is in the name: The addition of vitamin B5 to Malin + Goetz’s popular lotion makes it more effective at helping the skin retain moisture. Although it’s suitable for all skin types, it’s an especially good pick for those with dry or sensitive skin.

[$40–$74; malinandgoetz.com]

2. Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Lotion With Cocoa Butter

Creme de Corps is one of Kiehl’s bestsellers. A little goes a long way with this rich formula, but it’s easily absorbed and it’s enriched with cocoa and shea butters to keep your skin soft. For those who are already addicted to the nourishing moisturizer, Kiehl’s now offers a one-liter refill pack for an economical and eco-friendly way to replenish your supply.

[$14–$50; kiehls.com]

3. Jack Black Turbo Body Lotion Energizing Gel Moisturizer

With a unique gel formula, Jack Black’s newest body lotion offers a lightweight option for those who find traditional moisturizers too gloppy or greasy. The addition of eucalyptus and aloe soothes the skin (and adds a refreshing aroma) while glycerin locks in moisture.

[$14–$36; getjackblack.com]

4. Grown Alchemist Body Cream

Beloved for its botanical formulas and sleek packaging, Grown Alchemist infuses its body cream with unique ingredients like mandarin oil and wheat germ extract that not only moisturize but also improve the skin’s elasticity to help fight wrinkles.

[$26; grownalchemist.com]

5. Hawthorne Sensitive Skin Body Lotion

For those with sensitive skin, Hawthorne offers a soothing body lotion formulated with ginseng and chamomile. These botanicals have natural anti-inflammatory properties that can calm irritated skin and reduce puffiness. Added bonus: The lotion is fragrance-free, so it won’t overwhelm your cologne.

[$15; hawthorne.co]

6. Maapilim Body Lotion

Following Maapilim’s Mediterranean-inspired ethos, the brand’s body lotion uses olive and sweet almond oils that soften and hydrate the skin; they’re also natural sources of nourishing fatty acids to keep your skin healthy and moisturized. With its mellow sandalwood and vanilla scent, this lotion is perfect for winding down at the end of the day.

[$36; maapilim.com]

7. Brickell Deep Moisture Body Lotion for Men

Available in either an unscented version or scented with an invigorating blend of peppermint, lemongrass, and eucalyptus, Brickell’s body lotion uses all-natural ingredients (no matter which variation you choose) and comes with soothing aloe vera, shea butter, and jojoba oil to rehydrate and protect the skin.

[$13–$25; brickellmensproducts.com]

