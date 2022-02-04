25 Best Body Washes for Men in 2022

This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

Are you hoping to take better care of yourself in 2022? If so, part of that resolution should include treating your skin with kindness, which means finding the right body wash that combines deodorizing power with the nutrients and hydration your skin is craving. Check out this list to find your go-to body wash this year.

Why Choose Body Wash Instead of Soap?

Gone are the days when men had to stick to bar soap in order to rinse off in the shower. While good old reliable bar soap has kept you squeaky clean for years now, it’s time to treat your skin to a whole new experience: body wash.

Bar soap’s primary function is to cleanse your skin, but in doing so it can also upset your pH balance or strip your skin of the natural oils it needs for protection and moisture. Instead, body wash is formulated not only to clean and deodorize, but also to leave your skin better than it found it.

How Do You Find the Best Body Wash for Men?

While you probably think of body wash as being there to take care of the grime and sweat you accumulate throughout the day, it actually does much more than that. Since body wash is applied directly to the skin, it’s also your chance to take care of any skin issues you face, such as dryness, grease, or irritation.

For starters, look for body washes that leave out harmful chemicals in favor of natural, plant-based ingredients. This will immediately cut down on some of your skin issues. Then, look for ingredients that serve as natural deodorizers and find products that include plenty of vitamins and nutrients to keep your skin healthy. If you want to get rid of flakiness, opt for body washes that include some form of natural exfoliant.

Which Ingredients Are Most Important in a Body Wash?

Here are a few natural powerhouses to keep an eye out for:

• Tea Tree. (Tea tree oil is a natural antibacterial and antifungal agent, meaning it attacks odor-causing microbes at the source. Plus, it has impressive cleansing power and the ability to help your skin get rid of buildup from oil, sweat, and environmental toxins.)

• Shea Butter. (Shea butter is one of the most powerful moisturizing agents out there, so this is an important one, especially if you have particularly dry skin. It also includes fatty acids that form a natural barrier on your skin to protect it from damage.)

• Natural Oils. (Oils such as avocado, argan, or coconut pack a lot of nutrients while also providing hydrating properties. Even if your skin tends to get greasy, oil can help lock in moisture while delivering the nourishment your skin needs.)

• Aloe Vera. (Not only does aloe vera help encourage hydration, but it also soothes inflammation and can help with skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis.)

• Green Tea. (Green tea is another important anti-inflammatory agent that can soothe skin and get rid of redness. It also provides a big dose of antioxidants which can help protect and heal your skin while promoting a youthful appearance.)

How to Incorporate Body Wash Into Your Skincare Routine

It may be a generalization, but it’s probably safe to say that most men try to make their skincare routine as quick and simple as possible. While there’s nothing wrong with being efficient when it comes to grooming, it’s still important to prioritize your skin health. Here is the ideal skincare routine and where body wash fits into it.

• Cleanse. (Ok, you guessed it, body wash is the first step in a successful skincare routine. Even if you only have a few minutes for a quick shower or are rinsing off after a workout, squeeze some body wash onto a loofah or sponge and work it into your skin. Using something other than your hands to apply body wash not only saves you product but also allows the dead skin on the top layer fall away, letting the powerful ingredients in your body wash sink in deep.)

• Tone. (Well, this is only for your face, but toner is a step you shouldn’t skip. This product gets rid of any impurities that remain in your pores after washing and makes the following step in the routine that much more effective.)

• Moisturize. (While your skin is still damp from a shower, rub in some lotion. This is especially important in the coldest, driest months of the year which can make your skin itchy and tight-feeling. Use a separate lotion for your face to lock in moisture.)

• Deodorize. (Then it’s time to prevent body odor. Use a natural deodorant free of aluminum and harmful chemicals, rub some cologne in your pulse points, or apply aftershave after a little beard trim to ensure you smell fresh all day.)

No matter how dry your skin is or what you’re hoping to get out of a body wash, you can count on Blu Atlas to deliver with this all-natural formula. Treat your skin to the moisturizing power of shea butter glycerides, the calming effect of aloe, and the antioxidants of green tea each time you lather on this product.

Did we mention this comes with an addictive scent? Think bold outdoor adventure, with woodsy notes and inviting patchouli and bergamot. No better way to start your day than sudsing up with this Blu Atlas body wash. So many reasons this product has made the list of best body washes for men!

[$22; bluatlas.com]

2. Le Labo Santal Shower Gel

This body wash is based on a fragrance, and an iconic one at that. Santal 33 the fragrance gained popularity thanks to its unisex blend of spice notes, which you’ll now find in body wash form. A botanical blend that includes aloe, flaxseed, and olive leaf extract works wonders for your skin while the spicy, leathery, smoky scent keeps you smelling masculine and desirable.

[$59; saksfifthavenue.com]

3. Oars and Alps Natural Wash

Oars and Alps offers straightforward and natural skincare that provides real results. To avoid stripping your skin, this natural body and face wash turns to jojoba oil to nourish and moisturize and vitamin E to help reduce the effects of sun damage.

Men claim that this wash helps them feel soft and clean long after the shower is over, and leaves a pleasant scent behind. Choose from a few different natural fragrances, such as California Coast, Ocean Splash, or Alpine Tea Tree. The best part of this formula is that you can lather it on your face, too, and skip one step in your grooming process each day!

[$12; amazon.com]

4. Bamford BGD Sport

This body wash gives you an excuse to go hard at the gym. Once you’ve sweat it all out, rinse off in this body wash you can also use on your hair when you forget the shampoo. Tea tree leaf extract stops odor before it develops, while sweet orange essential oil fights bacne and nourishes and aloe tackles irritation.

You’re guaranteed to feel refreshed after using this body wash, and you’ll smell great, too. Get one bottle for your shower and one for your gym bag–it’s that good.

[$36; bamford.com]

5. Aesop Coriander Seed

Ok, yes, this body wash may be a little bougie, but that’s just because it’s indulgent. A gently foaming gel cleans deep as it gives your skin the luxurious experience of being expertly cared for by natural ingredients. Then, it leaves a subtle scent in its wake that seems to warm you from the inside out.

This formula relies on coriander seed oil for antibacterial properties and a generous dose of healing, black pepper fruit oil that fends off free radicals that pose harm to your skin, and sea salt for gentle exfoliation.

[$45; nordstrom.com]

6. Jack Black All-Over Wash

Are you a member of the Jack Black fan club yet? Well you will be as soon as you try this all-over wash. Use it on both your skin and hair for a thorough clean that leaves you feeling your best. Plus, this means you can skip buying a shampoo and face wash next time you run out. Score!

You have a few natural ingredients to thank for this clean and calm sensation. One is jojoba protein, which ensures that your skin and hair stay moisturized, even in the coldest, driest months of the year. Another is panthenol for softening power that will also give your hair a thicker appearance. Then there’s coconut-surfactants for a reliable clean, sea kelp for important nutrients, and shea butter for ultimate hydration.

[$52; amazon.com]

7. Mario Badescu Botanical Body Soap

Millions trust Mario Bedscu for high-quality skincare, and this body soap is just yet another example of the brand’s innovation. This vegan and paraben-free wash uses grapefruit and glycolic acid to help you feel refreshed while cutting down on inflammation and stimulating collagen growth. Its refreshing scent is also a great pick-me-up right when you need it.

[$8; amazon.com]

8. Kiehl’s Gentle Body Cleanser

Kiehl’s has been a go-to for high-quality skincare for decades–you can trust any product that has their name on it! Go easy on your skin with this best body wash for men that is so safe you could even wash an infant with it. 95% naturally derived ingredients make up this formula which cleanses skin while diminishing redness and leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth, not tight like so many products do.

Sustainably sourced aloe vera is behind the anti-inflammatory properties of this wash, which will help get rid of those red, aggravated spots that crop up from time to time. Soap tree extract is responsible for the satisfying lather, not any harsh chemicals that can damage layers of skin. Citric acid then steps in to help protect skin while exfoliating to get rid of those dry patches.

[$30; kiehls.com]

9. Dr. Bronner’s 4 in 1 Lemongrass Lime

Dr. Bronner’s has been an authority on natural products for over 60 years, so you know you can trust them. Stay away from preservatives, alcohol, and harsh chemicals with this gentle blend of coconut oil for moisture, organic white grape juice for protection, jojoba for hydration, hemp for balance, and olive oil for anti-aging properties.

The really cool thing about Dr. Bronner’s, however? The brand is committed to cutting out plastic use, so they use recycled plastic in most of their packaging and encourage customers to refill their soaps rather than buy new ones. While this body wash is available in a few different scents, lemongrass lime is certainly a favorite–refreshing and enticing.

[$16.99; drbronner.com]

10. Malin + Goetz Hand + Body Wash

Malin and Goetz, which started in 2004, has taken over the natural skincare scene since their inception. That’s because they focus on using high-quality, natural ingredients to deliver serious benefits without any drawbacks. Like with this hand and body wash, which gets rid of dirt and impurities while providing skin with amino acids and glycerin to encourage water retention.

This product is vegan and cruelty-free, so it goes easy on the conscience as well as the skin. While it comes in a variety of scents, eucalyptus is our favorite, as it’s fresh and invigorating and leaves you smelling clean no matter what you get up to during your day.

[$35; amazon.com]

11. Dr. Alkaitis Organic Body Wash

Skin feeling out of whack lately? Get it back in balance with this organic wash from Dr. Alkaitis that works to restore your skin’s pH balance with exfoliating power. Saponified natural oils cleanse and repair skin while aloe vera seeps in to get rid of inflammation and essential vitamins and herbs strengthen and nourish.

While this soap may go on a little slick, if you use a sponge or a scrub brush with it you’ll get that satisfying exfoliating feeling that opens up your skin to receive all the goods. Get this–Dr. Alkaitis Organic Body wash is made with live ingredients! That means you need to be sure to cap the wash tight when not in use.

This natural wonder is made in California by hand and includes only the highest quality ingredients. While the price may seem steep, an investment in Dr. Alkaitis Organic Body Wash is an investment in your skin’s health.

[$50; amazon.com]

12. Bevel Body Wash

Bevel’s products are specially formulated for Black skin and hair, taking your unique needs into consideration to create high-quality natural products. This particular body wash works hard to remove impurities and cleanse the skin, relieving your pores of buildup and preventing acne. The key ingredients here are hydrated silica (which serves as a gentle exfoliant), jojoba esters for moisture without residue, charcoal to remove dirt, and argan oil to soften.

Choose from three equally alluring signature scents: Dark Cassis (dark berries and botanicals), Supreme Oak (almond, bourbon, and birch), or Black Bergamot (citrus with a hint of French lavender). You can’t go wrong!

[$9.95; amazon.com]

13. Revitalizing Peppermint Bath and Shower Gel

Ready for your morning wake up call? As soon as you open the cap on this bottle of body wash, the energizing peppermint scent will get you going. This body wash is free of parabens, GMOs, synthetic fragrances, and sulfates–only natural goodness to be found in here!

Botanical cleansers, emollient quinoa protein, aloe and peppermint come together to make you feel like a new man each time you wash. Your skin will get a purifying clean that will then restore natural moisture to allow you to go about your day refreshed and comfortable in your skin.

[$9.49; amazon.com]

14. Seed to Skin Balance

A gorgeous estate in Tuscany grows the ingredients for this luxurious body wash. The steep price gets you a special “oil to foam” formula that transforms into foam upon contact with your skin and works to protect the skin’s pH balance and natural layers of defense while leaving you feeling soft and smooth.

This wash is rich in vitamin E, which helps reverse damage done by UV rays and free radicals. Damask rose essential oil helps soothe irritation while fighting acne, mandarin promotes a healthy glow, neroli stimulates growth, lavender tackles inflammation, and geranium heads off bacteria. High-quality natural ingredients make this body wash absolutely indulgent!

[$60; seedtoskin.com]

15. Burt’s Bees Energizing

Burt’s Bees is a favorite brand among those searching for natural skincare solutions. This particular body wash consists of 97.8% natural ingredients! Men love this product for the smell–a citrusy, spicy pick-me-up that really gets you going in the mornings. The scent may not be a substitute for your morning coffee, but it’s the next best thing.

Citric acid is the most important ingredient in this wash. It works by exfoliating the top layer of dead skin to help other ingredients penetrate. This ingredient is also known to diminish the effects of photo damage to reveal younger looking skin!

[$33; amazon.com]

16. REN Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium

Yes, this bottle is made with ocean plastic, which means that you are being kind to both your skin and the environment at the same time. The recycled plastic bottle is filled with a natural formula backed by science, with ingredients like kelp for its anti-inflammatory properties, magnesium PCA that energizes you as it nourishes your skin, and a blend of anti-fatigue oils that are supposed to wake you up.

According to REN, 97% of users claimed that their skin felt more hydrated after using this product, so there’s a good chance you’ll agree. Rosemary leaf extract gets rid of puffiness, geranium brightens, cypress oil targets the main causes of acne, while glycerin locks in moisture.

[$29; sephora.com]

17. Desert Essence Organics

Worried about how your sensitive skin will hold up? Try this gentle, natural body wash from Organics. The formula includes the powerful soothing properties of aloe vera and the antioxidant power of green tea, along with jojoba oil for moisture and willow bark extract that will cleanse your pores and fend off bacteria.

It seems that so many brands are claiming “all-natural” status these days, but Organics is certified by the NSF Organic Standard, so you know there’s good stuff in there. It’s fragrance free, which means no artificial scent to irritate your sensitive skin. Plus, with all the deodorizing ingredients in there you don’t need one!

[$9.95; amazon.com]

18. 18.21 Man Made Wash

Unisex washes are great, but what if you really want to smell like a man? Just crack open this bottle of bourb–ahem–body wash that combines natural ingredients your skin will love with a manly fragrance you won’t be able to get enough of. Jojoba oil delivers nutrients and moisture, macadamia acts as an emollient to seal in hydration, and quinoa helps to brighten and enhance the appearance of your skin.

Now to the scent… There’s nothing more rugged and manly smelling than sweet tobacco. Combined with saffron, dried fruits, tonka beans, honey, and vanilla, you have a warm and welcoming aroma that lasts all day.

[$26; amazon.com]

19. Start Happy Body Wash

No better way to start your day than with this Plant Apothecary body wash. Peppermint and geranium are a breath of fresh air that will instantly refresh and energize. Lather this on in the shower or add a little bit to a bath to take extra good care of your skin.

Coconut and olive oil soaps are the main cleansers in this product, glycerin draws in moisture, then aloe and natural extracts nourish, hydrate, and soothe your skin. This natural, organic body wash with its honey-like texture is certainly one of the best body washes for men and should make the short list of products you try this year!

[$18; refinery29.com]

20. Brickell Men’s Invigorating Body Wash

While Brickell may be new on the scene of men’s skincare products, what they lack in experience they make up for in effectiveness. This no-fuss formula quickly cleanses and rids the skin of impurities, leaving you feeling soft and refreshed with no trace of sticky residue.

Aloe vera, jojoba oil, and glycerin are the key players in this blend, along with tea tree oil to fight odor-causing bacteria and vitamin E to give your skin a youthful, healthy boost. It produces a light lather that washes off cleanly, leaving a subtle scent of peppermint that doesn’t smell over-the-top or fake. Men with sensitive skin will want this body wash in their arsenal.

[$25; amazon.com]

21. Native Cucumber and Mint

It’s possible to get a foamy lather, satisfying clean, and a great smell without any sulfates, parabens, or dyes! Well, when you use Native all that’s possible at least. This high-quality skincare brand focuses on natural ingredients to take your skincare routine to the next level.

Choose from a variety of yummy scents, like this cucumber and mint, cherry and vanilla, matcha and sweet cream, or citrus and herbal musk. Each body wash features salt as a thickening agent, coconut-derived surfactants for a deep clean, plus citric acid for pH balance and exfoliation.

[$11; target.com]

22. Molton Brown Body Wash

If you’re looking for classy English brands that deliver luxury skincare, you’ve got to check out Molton Brown. This wash makes you feel noticeably lighter and cleaner after each use and offers a scent complex and alluring enough to let you skip the cologne.

Catch notes of black pepper, lemon, ginger, basil, and coriander in this product’s fragrance–all ingredients which also contribute to skin health. Black pepper oil draws out impurities while also relaxing muscles. Even with a high-quality scent, this product remains paraffin, phthalate, and paraben free.

[$32; moltonbrown.com]

23. HWG Natural Body Wash

Smell like an outdoorsman even if you spend all day in an office with this natural body wash from HWG. That’s thanks to a refreshing pine scent in this product that you can lather on your skin, face, and hair. (Pro tip: it works wonders on your beard, too.)

Aloe and jojoba work their soothing and hydrating magic, while vitamins E and B5 help your skin retain moisture while promoting a healthy glow. Lavender flower water is a secret source of essential vitamins and minerals, and hydrolyzed wheat protein firms up skin.

[$22; hardworkinggentlemen.com]

24. Puracy Natural

Environmentally conscious men who want to ensure that their skin gets properly taken care of will love Puracy. This brand produces shower gels without dyes, fragrances, or parabens so you don’t have to worry about any skin-stripping here. If your skin tends to get red or itchy whenever you try a new product, you’ll be relieved to discover that this wash goes easy on sensitive skin.

Coco glycinate is responsible for a bubbly lather that leaves the skin’s pH balance untouched in order to ensure no skin irritation, redness, or dryness occur. Himalayan pink salt acts as a natural exfoliant to reveal a softer layer of skin, and vegetable glycerin ensures long-lasting moisture. Plus, the citrus and sea salt scent lets you feel like you’ve spent the day lounging by the beach.

[$11; puracy.com]

25. Outlaw Blazing Saddles

What this wash has to do with the hit movie of the same name? Well, we’re not entirely sure. All we know is that this natural body wash has the potential to take your confidence to a whole new level. That’s thanks to the indulgent bathing experience that comes from a formula packed with ingredients like aloe, coconut oil, and shea butter that feel like wrapping yourself in silk sheets.

Then there’s the scent. A few scents, actually. Choose from leather, gunpowder, sandalwood, or sagebrush. Each one will make you feel like a gun-toting cowboy strutting into an Old West bar. Ideal for transforming dry skin while also making you feel your best.

[$19.53; amazon.com]

Ready to up your skincare game this year? Choose any of the products from our list and get ready to seize the day.

