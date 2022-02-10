33 Best Body Washes for Every Skin Type 

This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas.

Body wash is the one shower product that all people (no matter their age, gender, or skin type) always have on hand. Whether it’s for the scent or the satisfaction of a rich lather, there’s no doubt showering your body with love is crucial. And since your skin is the largest organ, cleansing it with a body wash that does more than just provide a pleasant scent is the obvious place to start.

A good body wash is one that doesn’t strip the skin of its essential moisture barrier on the quest to cleanse away dirt and oil, and it doesn’t overload the skin with tons of harsh surfactants or pointless filler ingredients. The best body wash will nourish your skin, give you an effective clean, and provide a calming and regenerative experience (even if you choose to go fragrance-free).

To help you find the perfect choice, we’ve narrowed down our list to 33 of the best body washes of 2022. Below, you’re bound to find a body cleanser that works perfectly for your skin type and gives you visible skincare benefits too.

1. Blu Atlas Body Wash

Simplicity is vital when it comes to body wash. Narrowing down on a few key ingredients and cutting filler ingredients out entirely is exactly what Blu Atlas’ has done in their all-natural body wash. Our best body wash pick is made of all-natural ingredients that hydrate dry skin, cleanse away dirt and debris, and calm any redness or irritation.

This nature-inspired formula highlights green tea extract for its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Aloe vera leaf juice gives the body wash a luxurious moisturizing feel, sugar cane extract draws in water for long-lasting hydration, and coconut-derived surfactants gently cleanse. The result is hydrated and refreshed skin that looks better and better after each wash.

[$22; bluatlas.com]

2. Nécessaire The Body Wash

Created to be skincare for the body, Nécessaire’s The Body Wash is infused with skin-benefiting vitamins like niacinamide (aka vitamin B3), vitamin C, vitamin E, plus omega-6 and 9 fatty acids that balance and soften the skin.

The Body Wash’s arsenal of vitamins provides beneficial antioxidants as well as brightening and skin-strengthening benefits. It’s no wonder that this body wash has been a best-seller for three years in a row. This skin cleansing formula is also dermatologist-tested, vegan, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and certified clean. Try the fragrance-free version, or enjoy the brand’s bergamot, eucalyptus, or sandalwood scents.

[$25; necessaire.com]

3. Dermalogica Conditioning Body Wash

People continue to reach for body wash over traditional soap bars because of the sensorial experience, which is why many of our top picks for 2022 use scent to calm (or energize) the mind and body. In Dermalogica’s Conditioning Body Wash, eucalyptus, lavender, and sandalwood essential oils instantly destress while providing the skin with soothing, nourishing benefits.

Additional natural ingredients like orange peel oil deliver a boost of vitamin C to promote radiance and smoothness while vitamin E conditions and protects the skin. This best-selling body wash comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle and doubles as a bubble bath—which is a win-win in our books.

[$32; dermalogica.com]

4. Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash Refillable Glass

Bathing Culture’s cult-favorite body wash comes in a sustainable, refillable glass bottle that lets you save the Earth one shower at a time. The body wash is certified-organic and 100% natural, with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera leaf juice (to soothe and promote healing), shea butter (to condition and moisturize the skin), and guar gum (to create a luxurious lather).

A California-inspired scent profile instantly lifts your spirits and transports you away to the mystical Redwoods in Northern California, so you can get reconnected with your natural side even in the shower. The concentrated formula contains zero fillers, so all you need is a small dab to cleanse your entire body.

[$35; bathingculture.com]

5. Le Labo Hinoki Shower Gel

Inspired by the Buddhist temples of Mount Koya in Japan, Le Labo’s sought-after Hinoki Shower Gel instantly lets you take in all of the magic, warmth, and history of ancient forests—within the comfort of your own shower, of course. The scent is serene, unique, and truly mesmerizing, which is really all you can ask for in a luxury body wash.

The formula itself is plant-based and free of parabens, phthalates, and artificial colors. So you just have to sit back, let the water hit you, and lather up with nourishing rosemary, sunflower oil, and the scent of hinoki trees.

[$30; lelabofragrances.com]

6. Byredo Gypsy Water Body Wash

Speaking of luxury, Byredo’s Gypsy Water is the epitome of beauty and elegance bottled within a body wash that’s fit for everyday self-care or those more rare, special moments. The scent is light yet woodsy, with notes of pine needle, sandalwood, bergamot, and juniper berries.

Warmer, more intense notes of amber, incense, and vanilla linger for hours on the skin thanks to nourishing ingredients like glycerin and castor oil.

[$50; byredo.com]

7. Grown Alchemist Body Cleanser

Who said you couldn’t have it all? Grown Alchemist’s Body Cleanser is one of the best choices on the market with its aromatic scent and skin-conditioning formula that’s packed with plant-based goodness. Chamomile, bergamot, and rose are the scent superstars of this body wash, while additional fruit oils like neroli, rosemary, and tangerine tone and moisturize skin.

The formula is also full of antioxidants and fatty-acid-rich oils like jojoba, macadamia, and rosehip that leave the skin feeling and looking noticeably softer and smoother. This clean-beauty formula also comes in a sustainable, UV-protected glass bottle with a pump applicator for ease of use.

[$44; grownalchemist.com]

8. Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash

Finding the best body wash for your skin doesn’t require spending an arm and a leg. Enter: Dove’s Deep Moisture Body Wash. This best-selling body wash is beloved for its mild, pH-balanced formula that cleanses without stripping the skin of its natural moisturizing factors.

The creamy, moisture-rich body wash is also microbiome friendly with its supply of natural moisturizers and cleansers like glycerin, soybean oil, lauric acid, and guar gum. Not to mention, this body wash comes in a sizeable 34-fluid ounce recycled plastic bottle that will last you forever.

[$7; target.com]

9. Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser

Geranium leaf is the star of this body wash show, thanks to its bright citrus aroma and anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser cleans and invigorates the body with gentle cleansing ingredients (like geranium leaf) and brightens skin with mandarin and bergamot rinds. Aesop’s coveted bottle aesthetic will also make you feel like you have your life together, if just for a moment.

[$45; amazon.com]

10. CeraVe Body Wash with Salicylic Acid

Exfoliation is essential for softer, smoother skin, so why not get the exfoliation you need in your favorite body wash? CeraVe’s Body Wash with Salicylic Acid lets you tackle two birds with one stone. Non-irritating cleansers plus skin-protective ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide hydrate and reinforce the skin’s moisture barrier.

All while a gentle (yet effective) concentration of salicylic acid tackles body acne, ingrown hairs, keratosis pilaris, and rough, bumpy skin.

[$12; amazon.com]

11. Corpus Naturals Natural Body Wash

In this 100% naturally derived plant-based formula, you’ll experience all the essentials of a good body wash—nice scent, effective cleanse, great lather—with the added benefit of it being high-quality skincare. In this vegan body wash, you’ll find the brand’s proprietary blend of coconut-derived surfactants that gently cleanse the skin while adding back necessary moisture.

The formula is packed with skin-friendly ingredients like caffeine (to improve circulation and defend against free radicals), sunflower seed oil (to add nourishing fatty acids), and camellia sinensis leaf extract (to protect the skin with antioxidants). You also can’t go wrong with any of the brand’s three signature scents: Nº Green, Santalum, and Third Rose.

[$28; corpusnaturals.com]

12. Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil

For those with sensitive, dry skin, go for an oil-based body wash that will support the skin barrier and provide conditioning lipids. This soap-free, non-comedogenic formula is safe for all skin types and ages and can be used on the face and body. Its silky, oily texture makes it ideal for treating tight, dry skin or cleansing away dirt, oil, pollutants, and sunscreen.

Coconut and sunflower seed oil biolipids nourish and hydrate the skin, while niacinamide restores and strengthens the skin barrier. The liter-size bottle will also last for ages and is family friendly.

[$22; amazon.com]

13. Glytone Exfoliating Body Wash

Treat rough, bumpy skin texture with Glytone’s Exfoliating Body Wash. This skin-softening cleanser uses an 8.8 percent dose of glycolic acid to target ingrown hairs, clogged pores and buff away dead skin cells.

This concentration increases moisturization, gives you softer feeling skin, and improves cellular turnover to moderate the number of bumps and breakouts you experience. In addition to exfoliating, this body wash gently cleanses away oil, dirt, and debris for silky, glowing skin.

[$33; amazon.com]

14. Davines OI Body Wash

Brimming with nourishing botanicals and cleansing agents, OI Body Wash effectively hydrates and purifies the skin for a feel-good clean sensation that lasts all day long. The wash uses gentle emulsifiers that cleanse away dirt and debris while creating a luxurious, creamy lather.

Natural ingredients like roucou oil add a hit of age-defying antioxidants, while vitamin E and sunflower seed oil condition and soften skin. The scent of this body cleanser is one of the reasons it’s on our list: it’s universally loveable and stays on the skin throughout the day.

[$25; davines.com]

15. Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash

We all know that we should exfoliate and moisturize in addition to washing our skin, and we also know it’s much easier when you have a one-step cleanser, exfoliator, and moisturizer to do the job. Kosas’ Good Body Skin Wash uses an AHA blend of glycolic, lactic, and mandelic acids as well as tropical fruit enzymes from papaya and pineapple to effectively exfoliate, smooth, and brighten skin.

To make this exfoliating body wash moisturizing and suitable for all skin types, it includes ingredients like allantoin and glycerin that soothe and draw water into the skin for a burst of hydration.

[$18; sephora.com]

16. Maude Wash No. 1

Keeping the skin’s pH levels balanced is a more important skin and body care job than it might sound. The skin’s protective barrier is naturally acidic, so when products make your skin’s pH too alkaline, trouble strikes in your skin’s ability to retain its water content and lock in moisture. To avoid dry skin and a compromised skin barrier, a pH-balanced body wash is where it’s at.

In Maude’s Wash No. 1, you’ll find a gentle formula filled with nourishing skin essentials like omega-3, 6, 0 and vitamins B3, B5, C, and E. The vitamin-rich body wash is not only great for daily shower use, but you can add it to your bathwater too, for a sudsy, skin-loving soak.

[$22; getmaude.com]

17. Typology Lipid-Replenishing Shower Oil

If you love an oil-based cleanser, Typology’s Shower Oil is an instant add-to-cart. This French cleanser includes an active 2.5% concentration of vitamin E and F. Together, these skin harmonizing vitamins defend against free radicals and premature aging, keep skin plump and healthy, and ensure the epidermis is always soft and supple.

Bitter almond extract hydrates the skin and gives the shower oil its signature scent, while olive-derived squalane oil fights dryness by preventing transepidermal water loss.

[$19.40; typology.com]

18. Murad Acne Body Wash

Incorporating a blemish-fighting body wash into your routine is essential for those with acne-prone skin. With an army of anti-acne ingredients, this cleanser fights whiteheads and blackheads with a 1% concentration of salicylic acid that goes deep into the pores to control and prevent future breakouts.

This beloved body wash physically exfoliates with gentle date seed powder. While other ingredients like retinyl palmitate, glycolic acid, yeast amino acids, green tea, and zinc gluconate ward off breakouts by increasing cell turnover and reducing inflammation.

[$45; sephora.com]

19. Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser

Dry skin? A creamy body wash is exactly what you and your skin need. Drunk Elephant’s Kamili Cream Body Cleanser is ideal for treating dryness with its blend of super mild surfactants that don’t sensitize or strip the skin.

The formula is infused with fatty acids and amino acids that support and moisturize skin. Marula, passionfruit, sweet almond, and sacha inchi seed oils treat dryness and help maintain the skin’s moisture barrier. This creamy body wash is also at an optimal pH of 5.0, so it won’t disrupt or irritate even the most sensitive skin types.

[$20; sephora.com]

20. The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Wash

There isn’t a scent combination more invigorating than eucalyptus and peppermint. For a spa-like experience every single day, there’s this body wash by The Seaweed Bath Co. Bladderwrack seaweed and blue-green algae take the skin on a seaside escape by hydrating, detoxifying, calming redness, and defending against environmental stressors.

To hydrate and condition the skin, the formula contains aloe vera, coconut, neem, kukui, and olive oils. And in addition to being minty fresh, its eucalyptus and peppermint essential oils aid the skin with their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits.

[$11; amazon.com]

21. Skinfix Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash

Those with eczema need a body wash that is ultra-mild, moisturizing, and non-sensitizing. Formulated with sensitive, eczema-prone skin in mind, this Foaming Oil Body Wash by Skinfix cleanses away dirt, oil, and grime with coconut cleansers that are gentle on the skin barrier.

The formula also includes naturally hydrating ingredients like aloe vera leaf juice and glycerin to draw water into the skin. Conditioning jojoba, sunflower, and apricot kernel oils lock in that hydration, so skin stays feeling soothed and nourished.

[$26; sephora.com]

22. Alaffia Everyday Shea Body Wash

For very dry skin that craves a very moisturizing body wash, there’s Alaffia’s Everyday Shea Body Wash. Housed in a hefty 32-ounce size bottle, this ultra-nourishing wash uses gentle, sulfate-free cleansing agents to wash away the day, while unrefined shea butter and virgin coconut oil instantly soften and soothe dryness.

Neem extract, which is naturally antibacterial, calms irritated skin and helps reduce acne breakouts. The wash’s lavender scent comes from pure lavender oil that instantly relaxes the mind and body.

[$15; alaffia.com]

23. Ouai Body Cleanser

If you’re familiar with Ouai’s line of professional-quality hair care products, then you’re going to want to try their Body Cleanser. The cleanser’s ultra-gentle formula, beautiful fragrance, and sleek unisex bottle are what earned its place on our list of the best body washes around.

The body wash uses gentle cleansing agents to clean without stripping the skin. You’ll also find nourishing ingredients like rosehip oil (to moisturize and brighten), jojoba oil (to condition skin without clogging pores), and lactobacillus ferment (to soothe and balance) that make this wash great for most skin types. Notes of citrus, amber, rose, and apricot give this body wash hints of fruity, floral fun.

[$28; sephora.com]

24. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Body & Face Wash

For a Dermatologist-approved body wash, you can’t go wrong with La Roche-Posay’s Lipikar Wash. This foaming body wash isn’t like other foaming cleansers that can be too harsh on the skin; it’s gentle and moisturizing with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, niacinamide, and the brand’s prebiotic-rich thermal water.

Ideal for those with dry, sensitive skin, this soothing body wash can also be used on the face for a head-to-toe clean.

[$15; amazon.com]

25. Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash

Aveeno’s Skin Relief Body Wash is the ultimate body care pick for those on a budget. Enriched with soothing oat and conditioning emollients, this fragrance-free wash cleans and moisturizes skin for 24 hours.

Plant extracts like coriander fruit and cardamom seed oil promote a brighter, healthier complexion protected from environmental stressors and UV damage. This dermatologist-recommended body care essential comes in a value-size 33-ounce bottle that gives you a lot of body wash for your buck.

[$10; amazon.com]

26. Odele Moisturizing Body Wash

Healthy skin starts in the shower, so give your skin the care it deserves with this hydrating, vitamin-rich body wash by Odele. With a blend of eight powerhouse B-vitamins (B6, B5, B1, B2, B3, B7, and B9), this is one of the best options for those looking to give their dry, dull skin a boost.

With all these vitamins, it’s kind of like a supplement for the skin. The B-vitamin complex strengthens skin, draws in water for softness and moisturization, and fights off free radical damage. Mild surfactants give you that feel-good clean while the wash’s light scent of grapefruit and citrus peel brightens even the darkest days.

[$11; target.com]

27. Zitsticka SILKSHAKE Body Wash

Our skin’s microbiome is delicate and complex, teeming with good bacteria as well as odor- and breakout-causing bacteria. To strike balance on the skin and create an environment where good bacteria thrives, Zitsticka created SILKSHAKE. The moisturizing, nutrient-rich formula is packed with pre, post, and probiotics that balance the microbiome and strengthen the skin barrier.

To help reduce body breakouts and protect dry skin, the body wash contains tea tree oil and omega fatty acids that instantly improve skin texture and give the wash a refreshing, light scent. If you like a rich lather and less body acne, don’t overlook this body wash.

[$25; zitsticka.com]

28. Method Body Wash Simply Nourish

Whether you shower once a day, twice a day, or every other day, Method’s Simply Nourish Body Wash will be your favorite bathing companion.

Enriched with plant-based cleansers that leave skin feeling soft and clean, this TikTok famous body wash is free of stuff you don’t want on your skin (like parabens and phthalates). Coconut, rice water, and shea butter extracts hydrate and nourish the skin while smelling like a soft, luxurious self-care day.

[$9; target.com]

29. 100% Pure Eucalyptus Shower Gel

For a spa-like experience right in the comfort of your own shower, there is this Eucalyptus Shower Gel by 100% Pure. This all-natural body wash is vegan and free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and gluten. What it is full of are nourishing plant extracts that hydrate dry skin and gently lift away dirt, oil, and debris.

Aloe vera leaf juice and rose water are the first two ingredients in the formula. As your skin takes a drink of that hydration, extracts like green tea, red algae, and honeysuckle protect with antioxidants, improve skin elasticity, and soothe inflammation and redness. Eucalyptus extract and essential oil give the body wash its signature refreshing scent.

[$25; 100percentpure.com]

30. Fur All Body Wash

Using a good body wash is an act of self-love, so go all in with Fur’s All Body Wash. Fit for all skin types and tones, this pH-balanced oil-based body wash combines nutrient-rich oils and coconut emulsifiers to condition and cleanse the skin.

Sweet almond oil soothes inflammation and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier, while thick and luxurious castor seed oil protects skin from free radicals and nourishes with its fatty acids. As you lather up, the oil wash transforms into a milky consistency that cleanses away dirt, oil, and impurities. This gentle cleanser can be used all over the body on even your most delicate areas.

[$28; ulta.com]

31. Rahua Shower Gel

Rahua is a skin and hair care brand that prioritizes organic, natural, plant-derived ingredients, which is precisely what you get in their Shower Gel.

The formula contains nourishing ingredients like sacha inchi (to protect and moisturize skin with lipids and antioxidants), quinoa (to revitalize dull, tired skin), and rahua oil (to restore skin’s natural moisture levels) that leave skin feeling soft and conditioned after cleansing. Palo santo oil (also known as “holy wood”) and lavender give this body wash its fantastic aromatic scent.

[$32; amazon.com]

32. SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Body Wash

For a deeply nourishing shower experience, reach for a body wash that’s packed with skin-softening ingredients. SheaMoisture’s Raw Shea Butter Body Wash creates a rich, hydrating lather with ingredients like shea butter, mango butter, and argan oil.

Rich in fatty acids, these emollients naturally moisturize and rejuvenate dry, sensitive skin. The formula is also rich in vitamins and youth-preserving extracts like frankincense, myrrh, and vitamin A that protect skin against the early signs of aging.

[$9; target.com]

33. The Wash by NOTO Botanics

Minimize your shower with a body wash that does it all—literally. The Wash by NOTO Botanics uses an organic, ultra-gentle wash that effectively cleanses hair, face, and body. Skin-loving coriander seed oil strengthens and cleans skin with its natural regenerative and antibacterial properties, while antioxidant-rich black pepper stimulates blood flow.

Organic aloe vera juice moisturizes and soothes skin, while bergamot fruit oil reduces inflammation and provides an uplifting, citrus scent. This multi-use wash is perfect for traveling bodies or those who just want to keep it simple.

[$38; notobotanics.com]

