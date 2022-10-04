This article was published in partnership with Nordstrom Rack

Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner. And the question is: Are you ready? Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, you don’t want to sleep on getting your shopping started—especially if you’d like to avoid the holiday rush.

If you’re wondering what to buy the guys in your life (including yourself) this year, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re shopping for a partner, brother, father, or hard-to-please boss, Nordstrom Rack has the perfect gifts for every type of guy. Not sure where to start? Browse all the best gifts for men, and let your inspiration run wild.

For the style savant

Got a Dapper Dan on your list? Then you’ll want to pick up a stylish—yet budget-friendly—sport coat. He can dress it up over chinos or down with a pair of jeans. However he wears it, a sports coat instantly elevates any look. If you’re feeling extra generous, add a matching tie in your gift box.

For the guy who just wants to be comfortable

Some guys like to look sharp every opportunity. And then there are the ones who prefer to rock a sweatsuit when they work from home. They prize quiet and comfort above all else. If you know a guy like this, he needs a luxurious robe—and you’ll find the right fits here. While he’ll love tying it on after a bath, he certainly can’t be blamed for wearing it during the better part of the weekend.

For the occasionally disorganized guy

We all have our off days, but some guys seem to have them a little more than others. A fine wallet might be just the ticket to feeling more put-together—especially if his is already blown out with cash, receipts, cards, tickets, and more. Whether it’s a bifold or trifold, it’s a small gift that makes a world of a difference.

For the guy who hits the links

He’s happiest on the golf course, so go with it and up his fashion game with a fresh polo. Choose a soft, simplestyle or something more sport-specific (say, with sweat-wicking features). Either way, it’s a hit.

For the passionate lounger

He has a knack for streaming every intriguing new show, brews a barista-level coffee in his French press, and is a total expert at taking it easy. Help him pad around the house contentedly in a comfy pair of slippers. Lined with shearling, fleece. wool, or faux fur, they’ll be his go-to footwear for the hygge season ahead.

For the trailblazer

Whether he’s a bonafide sneakerhead or the kicks he’s donning have definitely seen better days, a new pair is just the ticket. You can choose between dozens and dozens of styles from top brands at Nordstrom Rack that won’t break the bank.

For the guy who likes to smell good

Some gifts are opened, momentarily appreciated, then left to languish in a drawer. A great fragrance, on the other hand, has the power to elevate every single day of his year. Browse Nordstrom Rack’s collection of designer colognes at reasonable prices to find his next signature scent.

For the WFH professional

If your guy’s working remotely, he needs to look good enough for calls—but feel cozy enough to keep on an even keel when the pressure’s on. A sharp cardigan fits the bill—classing up everything from a button-down shirt to a V-neck tee. Pick one spun from chunkier yarn, with a shawl collar, for your own WFH warrior.

For the guy who’s always on the go

Whether he’s a day-tripper or always game for a long adventure, the man in perpetual motion could probably stand to upgrade that ratty backpack with a new duffle this holiday season. And with so many materials and sizes at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find the perfect go-anywhere bag for him at a great price.

