The Best Clothing Subscription Services For Every Kind of Guy

“Let me spend the weekend shopping to refresh my wardrobe,” said not many guys, ever. More likely than not, you may find yourself getting dressed for an important meeting or a friend’s party and suddenly realize your look is more outdated than a flip phone. Sure, you could search store to store for the essential pieces that will flatter your body and reintroduce your look to the modern day—but let’s face it, most of us don’t have the time. That’s where online styling and subscription services come in. Here, we compare some popular services to narrow down what works best for your situation.

Here are the best clothing subscription services for men.

Stitch Fix

This popular and constantly innovating San-Francisco based service launched its men’s department in 2016 and offers a range of clothing, from performance gear to dress shirts. Complete an online profile and Stitch Fix’s human stylists and AI algorithms will analyze your feedback to curate a box of five items and send them to your home. The company just recently expanded men’s offerings to include 100 brands and 800 potential size combinations, which is excellent news for guys who aren’t a standard size medium with a 32-inch inseam. New sizing options range up to 3XL in tops and pants run from 28 x 28 up to 48 x 36.

Other recent offerings include shoes, accessories (everything from hats to ties), and Extras, a curated collection of basics that we all need but hate to shop for: underwear, undershirts, and socks. Also, the company just launched Stitch Fix for Kids, so you can take the pain out of shopping for your offspring as well.

TIMING: Get a Fix on demand, bi-weekly, monthly, or sign up for installments every two or three months. You have three days to keep or return your items.

SHIPPING + RETURNS: Free.

PRICING: Clothing starts at $28 and goes up to $450 for tailored pieces, but the range you receive depends on your feedback. A $20 styling fee is applied towards your purchase and you’ll get a 25 percent discount if you keep everything in your box.

PROS: If you have trouble finding clothes that fit, this is your service. Stitch Fix offers an incredible number of options in every category for guys of every size. The in-house brands manufactured exclusively for Stitch Fix are on-trend and affordable, and the company is also constantly improving and adjusting based on client feedback.

CONS: It can take a few shipments for a stylist and the AI to figure out your style, and the lack of a preview option means less control over your Fix. Clothes don’t go on sale. The three-day window can feel like a tight deadline, though they will work with you if you need more time.

IDEAL FOR: Any guy who has problems finding clothes that fit well. Stitch Fix’s size and style range is exceptional and its budget options are also vast.

Trunk Club

The OG of subscription boxes, Trunk Club launched in 2009 and offers two ways to help you shop. You can do it in person at a Clubhouse (there are locations in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and New York) or go online. The former involves an in-store fitting with a stylist who matches you with size, style, and spending preferences. In this scenario, you try everything on and leave with clothing that day.

If you aren’t in one of those six cities or can’t make it to a Clubhouse, you can chat with a stylist on the phone or via instant messenger and complete an online profile with your sizes, style, and budget. Then your stylist will curate a selection of six to ten pieces and send an itemized preview email. Accept or reject the selections and a Trunk will be shipped out to you within about a week. They also offer men’s custom clothing services at their Clubhouses, where you can get measured and choose the fabrics and styles of the pieces you want.

TIMING: You’ll have 48 hours to approve or change your Trunk preview. Returns must be made five days after you receive your items. Set up monthly or seasonal Trunk deliveries, or work with your stylist to come up with another delivery schedule.

PRICING: A $25 styling fee is charged even if you don’t keep anything in your delivery. If you decide to keep at least one item, that $25 will be credited toward whatever you keep.

SHIPPING + RETURNS: Free

PROS: The delivery includes name brands, and the preview helps improve the chances you’ll get something you like.

CONS: Inseam options are limited to size 34, but Trunk Club will hem pants or jeans at Clubhouses and Nordstrom locations for free. Six to ten pieces might be a lot for some guys.

IDEAL FOR: Guys who want premium brands and don’t mind paying for them, and those who like the flexibility of getting fitted and choosing items in-store.

Frank + Oak Style Plan

This Canadian do-good brand marries style with sustainability. The company is mindful of the materials used in clothing, and it offers ethically sourced products made with recycled polyester and organic fibers, as well as water-efficient denim. The brand seeks out local manufacturers like Petites-Mains, which supports underprivileged women, and they also contribute a portion of sales to the human rights organization Equitas.

The styling process is as straightforward as the company’s classic styles: Fill out a profile and each month Frank + Oak stylists will choose up to three on-trend pieces, which include everything from machine-washable merino wool sweaters and oxford shirts to clean-cut suits and sturdy leather boots. You have 72 hours to approve their choices and add or delete items when you preview your box.

TIMING: You have seven days to keep or return items sent. For now, it’s only offered on a monthly basis, but members can choose to skip a month. Frank + Oak is considering more frequency options in the future.

PRICING: Items cost between $29 and $149. The stylists’ fee is $25, which can be applied to items you choose to keep.

SHIPPING + RETURNS: Free

PROS: The prices for this conscious clothing are really accessible and the limited number of pieces sent in each box won’t be overwhelming. Applying the $25 Stylist Fee to your picks brings your cost down.

CONS: The process doesn’t seem to involve the stylist as much as other services, but the ability to preview and edit your delivery helps eliminate misses.

IDEAL FOR: Environmentally and ethically woke fellas who don’t need a major wardrobe overhaul—just a few clean and classic pieces each month.

Bombfell

If you go with Bombfell, be prepared to talk about yourself. Founded in 2011, this New York-based service asks for a ton of details in its initial questionnaire, such as body type and complementary colors, as well as brands you like and dislike, plus what style questions and issues you’d like to focus on. It’s a highly customizable service where clients can request anywhere between one to five items per shipment instead of a mandatory number of picks. Using a combination of AI and human stylist input, Bombfell focuses on mostly casual items (everything from jeans and tees to blazers and bags) and sends preview emails before orders ship so you’ll know what to expect. The brand recently partnered with JCPenney and targeted the Big & Tall men’s market, so they have more fits for bigger guys. They also offer free half-hour consultations with a stylist in person at their New York City headquarters.

TIMING: Choose to have shipments arrive every month, two months, three months, or on demand. Returns should be made within seven days of receiving your order.

PRICING: The average price for pieces is $89, and there’s a $20 styling fee with each order. The more you keep, the bigger the discounts: Hanging on to four or more items in a single shipment means 20 percent off of your entire purchase. If you keep 3 items, you’ll get 15 percent off. If you keep 2 items, you’ll get 10 percent off.

SHIPPING + RETURNS: Free

PROS: Bombfell includes plenty of affordable brands you know and a few lesser known ones as well. With the partnership with JC Penney, bigger guys will have more options.

CONS: Sizes are somewhat limited for shorter and smaller men.

IDEAL FOR: Guys who want maximum flexibility to choose just a few items rather being tied to a set number of pieces in each delivery.

Amazon Prime Wardrobe

Amazon’s foray into boxed clothing service works much the same as the rest: You pick the items you want (up to 8), and get seven days to return them before you’re charged. But Prime Wardrobe stands out because it’s not a subscription service; you order what you want, when you want it. You do, however, need to be a Prime member.

It also stands out because you probably order stuff from Amazon already, right? So you likely have an Amazon account and know how the checkout process works. But instead of buying stuff, you’re buying clothes. You have seven days to keep, or send back. Just go to Prime Wardrobe and shop Amazon as you normally do. The page layout and graphic design of the site is all the same. The selection is vast. You can choose from name brands, off-brands, or from Amazon’s own line of staples called Goodthreads. And you can buy clothes for women and kids, too.

TIMING: 7-day try-on period. Wear ’em out and check the fit and style on the street—not in the dressing room.

PRICING: Depends. For most items, it’s about the same as you’ll find elsewere or in the store. For example, for a pair of jeans you could pay as liuttle as ten bucks. But if you want a brand name like, say, Buffalo David Bitton or DL1961s, you’re going to spend around $100. Or more. It’s not that much cheaper than buying direct—but it’s far, far easier.

SHIPPING + RETURNS: It’s Amazon Prime, so shipping and returns are always free (within 7 days). Each Prime Wardrobe delivery comes with a resusable box and shipping label included.

PROS: The ease and convenience of shopping at Amazon is the big perk here. And there’s no commitment. Plus, you enjoy all the benefits of being a Prime member.

CONS: There’s no Style Guide to help you choose, no AI-assisted algorithm at work behind the scenes. So it helps to know what you want.

IDEAL FOR: Everyone. But especially guys who are already Amazon Prime members. If you buy a lot of stuff on the regular form Amazon already, this will be the easiest service for you.

CrateJoy

A virtual clearinghouse for all kinds of subscription services from health & wellness to fitness, art, books, gaming, wrestling, golf, and much more, CrateJoy has nearly a hundred men’s clothing subscriptions to choose from. The CrateJoy team selects the best subscription boxes from all over the world and gives you access to them at one easy-to-navigate site. For clothes, guys can choose from dozens of services like upscale King x Portland, beachwear and surf providers Surf Shop Box, iluvsox, the Brewski Craft Beer Shirt Club, and even a monthly watch subscription from WatchKings.

CrateJoy is kind of like an etsy for box subscription services. It’s not a service in and of itself; it’s simply a marketplace for a wide variety of subscrioption services. But the CrateJoy team has an active role in recommending boxes you might like based on your activity.

TIMING: Most sub services are monthly.

PRICING: Varies. But CrateJoy negotiates deals with the various services, so you can often get a better deal here than you would direct. And when you sign uip with CrateJoy, you can get 50 percent off your first box.

SHIPPING + RETURNS: Depends on the individual service.

PROS: If you’re unure about exactly what you’re looking for—or if you know precisely what kind of service you need but can’t find it elsewhere—Cratejoy is the place.

CONS: Judging by the internal links, and details such as product photos and page descriptions, some of these services are clearly more established and reputable than others. Buyer beware.

IDEAL FOR: The guy who’s really into a particular thing or activity, such as craft beer, gaming, golf, vintage, etc. It’s also great for guys who may not know what they want until they see it. With this many choices, you’re bound to find something you like.

Bespoke Post

Not technically a “clothing” subscription service. For the man who loves durable, well-made, handcrafted clothes and goods, Bespoke Post is one of the foremost names in guy gear and goods. For $45 a month, you get about $70 worth of goods—everything from knives and cigars to deodorant, beard oil, and clothes, shoes, and accessories from fasionable men’s labels like Taylor Stitch, Richer Poorer, Grayers, and more. Each month you’ll receive a preview email with your box details – what’s inside, and where it’s from. You’ve got five days to review your selection. You can customize styles and colors, swap into another box, or skip the month altogether.

You can also buy the clothes direct from Bespoke Post. Just take a quiz so BP can get to know you and what you like, and watch teh good stuff roll in.

TIMING: Boxes ship mid-month. You can edit and skip months if you’d like.

PRICING: $45 per month.

SHIPPING + RETURNS: Standard shipping is $4 to the lower 48 states, and all orders over $75 qualify for free shipping.

PROS: You really get a great selection of high-quality goods and products—and of course fine clothes, shoes, and accessories from respected labels.

CONS: $45/month is nothing to sneeze at. But if you appreciate quality, Bespoke Post is a great place to receive and discover great gear and goods.

IDEAL FOR: The discerning guy who’s into maker culture, and handcrafted goods. And is willing to pay for it. If you like Huckberry, you’ll love Bespoke Post.

