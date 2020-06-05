Bulgari Man GET IT!

Best for: Signature Scent

What It Smells Like: Vetiver, cashmere wood, pear, and musk form a sweet woody harmony

Why We Like It: Bulgari is actively building out the “Man” family of fragrances for various moods and manners, but this “hero” cologne around which they orbit is a frontrunner for signature-scent status—especially if you’re frequently transitioning from work to evening plans without a change of clothes. You can wear it for all occasions and it should last you all day long without you needing to reapply.

Get It: Pick up Bulgari Man ($95) at Sephora

