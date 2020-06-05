Dior Homme GET IT!

Best for: Signature Scent

What It Smells Like: Robert Pattinson, apparently. (Jokes aside, it offers up a combination of earthy and woody notes like cedar, vetiver, and patchouli.)

Why We Like It: We could smell this all day. This cedar-and-vetiver potion leaves a lasting impression, and it’s under-$100 price tag means it’s a solid option for a great-smelling cologne that won’t break the bank. Don’t be surprised if your friends and coworkers steal it for themselves.

Get It: Pick up Dior Homme ($75) at Nordstrom

