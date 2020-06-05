Escentric Molecules Escentric 05 GET IT!

Best for: Spring/Summer

What It Smells Like: Cashmeran, pine resin, juniper, and bergamot bring the Mediterranean summer to, well, wherever you wear it.

Why We Like It: This cologne smartly turns down the citrus and marine overload, but balances a bergamot crispness with woody and spicy tones. This gives Escentric 05 a more grounded, sea-level, and coastal energy by comparison to its watery, breezy contemporaries. The bottom line: It smells damn good.

Get It: Pick up Escentric Molecules Escentric 05 ($150) at Lucky Scent

