Goldfield & Banks Pacific Moss Rocks

Best for: Spring/Summer

What It Smells Like: Moss, lemon, sage, and geranium just might transport you and everybody around you to coastal Australia as the sun beats down and the earth’s expanse beckons beyond the crashing tide.

Why We Like It: This cologne succeeds in bottling a place and moment—a careful but slippery walk through the rocky shores as saltwater lightly splashes your skin. Put another way: It makes you smell pretty incredible.

Get It: Pick up Goldfield & Banks Pacific Moss Rocks ($185) at Lucky Scent

