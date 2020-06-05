Le Labo Bergamote 22 GET IT!

Best for: Signature Scent

What It Smells Like: Bergamot, petit grain, grapefruit, and musk provide a mind-clearing lift that friends and colleagues won’t be able to forget, mostly because they’re bound to ask you what you put on this morning.

Why We Like It: Few fragrances leave a nearly unanimous positive impression like Bergamote 22. It’s the true-fans favorite among Le Labo scents, while the masses otherwise flock to Santal 33. The brand nicknamed this one “Fire Cologne,” and it simply doesn’t disappoint.

Get It: Pick up Le Labo Bergamote 22 ($192) at Mr. Porter

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!