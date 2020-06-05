Le Labo Bergamote 22GET IT!
Best for: Signature Scent
What It Smells Like: Bergamot, petit grain, grapefruit, and musk provide a mind-clearing lift that friends and colleagues won’t be able to forget, mostly because they’re bound to ask you what you put on this morning.
Why We Like It: Few fragrances leave a nearly unanimous positive impression like Bergamote 22. It’s the true-fans favorite among Le Labo scents, while the masses otherwise flock to Santal 33. The brand nicknamed this one “Fire Cologne,” and it simply doesn’t disappoint.
Get It: Pick up Le Labo Bergamote 22 ($192) at Mr. Porter
