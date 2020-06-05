Louis Vuitton L’Immensité GET IT!

Best for: Signature Scent

What It Smells Like: The unfathomable scale of an open-seas sprawl is made humble and inviting, thanks to ginger, amber, lemon, and water notes.

Why We Like It: L’Immensité is, plain and simple, an appealing choice no matter which fragrance notes you prefer.

Get It: Pick up Louis Vuitton L’Immensité ($265) at Louis Vuitton

