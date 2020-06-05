Grooming

The Best Colognes for Men

louis vuitton
10
Courtesy image 10 / 10

Louis Vuitton L’Immensité

GET IT!

Best for: Signature Scent

What It Smells Like: The unfathomable scale of an open-seas sprawl is made humble and inviting, thanks to ginger, amber, lemon, and water notes. 

Why We Like It: L’Immensité is, plain and simple, an appealing choice no matter which fragrance notes you prefer. 

Get It: Pick up Louis Vuitton L’Immensité ($265) at Louis Vuitton

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style