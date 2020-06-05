Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity (Silver) GET IT!

Best for: Spring/Summer

What It Smells Like: Juniper, nutmeg, amber, and coriander make for a top-shelf recipe in one of the industry’s most refreshing recent releases.

Why We Like It: The best gin and tonic of your life is undrinkable: Maison Francis Kurkdjian crafted it instead for the nose, in this dry, spicy scent. It’s the sharper, juniper-rich half of the Silver-Gold unisex duo that is “Gentle Fluidity” (with “Gold” skewing more vanilla); the pair of perfumes makes for a perfect His-Hers purchase.

Get It: Pick up Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Silver ($225) at Neiman Marcus

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!