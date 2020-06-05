Richard James Aqua Aromatica Blade of Grass GET IT!

Best for: Spring/Summer

What It Smells Like: Vetiver, fig, green tea, and bergamot combine for the most summery scent imaginable. And as the name suggests, it truly smells like fresh-cut grass and it’s one of our favorite colognes to wear during warmer months.

Why We Like It: The standout among a quartet of outstanding “Aqua Aromatica” scents, Blade of Grass feels like poolside cocktails in the backyard—and a freshly mown yard at that. But don’t limit yourself to spring and summer; that evocation will suit cold, dreary days just as well.

Get It: Pick up Richard James Aqua Aromatica Blade of Grass ($80; was $115) at Richard James

