Richard James Aqua Aromatica Blade of Grass
Best for: Spring/Summer
What It Smells Like: Vetiver, fig, green tea, and bergamot combine for the most summery scent imaginable. And as the name suggests, it truly smells like fresh-cut grass and it’s one of our favorite colognes to wear during warmer months.
Why We Like It: The standout among a quartet of outstanding “Aqua Aromatica” scents, Blade of Grass feels like poolside cocktails in the backyard—and a freshly mown yard at that. But don’t limit yourself to spring and summer; that evocation will suit cold, dreary days just as well.
Get It: Pick up Richard James Aqua Aromatica Blade of Grass ($80; was $115) at Richard James
