Roja Parfums Scandal Pour Homme GET IT!

Best for: Spring/Summer

What It Smells Like: Lemon, spearmint, lavender, and tonka bean have concocted the head-turning cologne of the season.

Why We Like It: Among Roja’s five-part cologne rollout in 2019, the violet-hued Scandal captures the most headlines thanks to its fresh but warming product.

Get It: Pick up Roja Parfums Scandal Pour Homme ($290) at Neiman Marcus

