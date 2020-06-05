Roja Parfums Scandal Pour HommeGET IT!
Best for: Spring/Summer
What It Smells Like: Lemon, spearmint, lavender, and tonka bean have concocted the head-turning cologne of the season.
Why We Like It: Among Roja’s five-part cologne rollout in 2019, the violet-hued Scandal captures the most headlines thanks to its fresh but warming product.
Get It: Pick up Roja Parfums Scandal Pour Homme ($290) at Neiman Marcus
