Yves Saint Laurent L'Homme

Best for: Signature Scent

What It Smells Like: Ginger, bergamot, pepper, and tonka bean come together in a cologne that’s worthy of an everyday fragrance.

Why We Like It: Sometimes, your scent of choice should be up to your partner—since they’re the one on the receiving end of it, day in and out. We asked women to share which men’s colognes they like, and YSL’s cornerstone cologne led the list for its universality, but also its alluring aroma—perfect if you’re going for the “man of mystery” schtick.

Get It: Pick up Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme ($60) at Nordstrom

