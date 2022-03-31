10 Best Colognes for Teenage Guys

1. Blu Atlas – Atlantis Buy Now

Teenage boys are deserving—and arguably, in need of—a high-quality grooming regimen. Unfortunately, there aren’t a ton of man-centric grooming brands on the market, and of the few that do exist, some of those are filled with ingredients that do more harm than good. That’s where Blu Atlas comes in.

Since your son is just getting started on his grooming journey, there’s a chance that he hasn’t heard of this brand before, but it’s the only brand he’ll need. Blu Atlas Atlantis is a premium cologne made specifically for the young, modern man. This generation is conscious of what they are putting in and on our bodies. That’s why Blu Atlas has created all of their products with natural ingredients that are completely safe to use, and they don’t include the unnecessary additives that don’t benefit our bodies.

This cologne will likely become your teenager’s signature fragrance. It perfectly melds together notes of citrus and wood to create a well-balanced, earthy scent that will have everyone’s attention. Blu Atlas Atlantis has hundreds upon hundreds of 5-star reviews that show just how loved this fragrance truly is. Its natural and subtle scent is the perfect launching pad for a teenage boy looking to enter the world of cologne wearing.

You can sign up for their subscribe and save program, so not only will you shave 20% off your final bill, but they will take all of the work out of making sure your boy never runs out. And with the Blu Atlas subscribe and save program, you’ll get a refill of any of their products before you realize you are getting low so that you never run out of the products you need the most.

[$100; bluatlas.com]

