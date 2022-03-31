10 Best Colognes for Teenage Guys

10. Davidoff Cool Water Man Buy Now

The Davidoff brand embraces everything that a teenage guy longs to be. The brand is synonymous with the idea of having a genuine zest for life, enjoyment of good living, a little bit of humility, and the spirit of timeless style. Created by Zino Davidoff, who truly has mastered the art of living, the brand reflects natural elegance and appreciation for style, quality, and authenticity.

The affordable cologne, Cool Water Man, was inspired by the freshness of the ocean. It is a masculine scent that will have any teenage guy feeling powerful and cool. It is light and watery, making it the perfect cologne to wear daily. The fragrance notes of seawater and mint are balanced out with sandalwood, tobacco, and cedar.

[$28.46; amazon.com]

