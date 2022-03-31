10 Best Colognes for Teenage Guys

2. Abercrombie & Fitch First Instinct Buy Now

Every teenager knows about Abercrombie and Fitch. A lifestyle casual brand synonymous with hanging with friends at the mall, Abercrombie’s signature scent is unmistakable.

Abercrombie and Fitch First Instinct is a wonderful first fragrance for a teenage guy. This cologne has an attractive scent that is young in nature. It’s a modern fragrance that manages to find the ultimate balance between fresh elements with oriental warmth. The main notes of this cologne are gin and tonic accord and kiwano melon. Those scents are followed up with Szechuan Pepper, Violet Leaf, Citrus, and sueded musk and amber.

The bottle is sleek and simple with a sliver-gray color tone that mimics the appearance of moving water. This classic scent will surely impress admirers.

[$30.77; amazon.com]

