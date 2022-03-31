10 Best Colognes for Teenage Guys

3. Chanel Allure Homme Sport Eau Extreme Buy Now

Chanel is a premium brand known all around the world for their elite status. We included it because this sport version is the perfect gateway fragrance to get a young man started on the journey to finding his signature scent. The scent profile of Chanel Allure Homme Sport Eau Extreme includes sparkling and fresh notes of Italian Mandarin, vibrant and green Moroccan Cypress, and musky notes that bring together warm almond accords and Venezuelan Tonka bean.

It is a cologne that will bring out the dynamic and invigorating nature of a young man finding his way in the world. So if your teenager is looking for an intense cologne with a side of luxury, Chanel Allure Homme Sport Eau Extreme is a great option.

[$132; amazon.com]

