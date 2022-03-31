10 Best Colognes for Teenage Guys

4. Calvin Klein CK One Buy Now

The Calvin Klein CK One cologne has been a bestseller pretty much every year since it was introduced in their fragrance lineup. This cologne evokes a clean and contemporary vibe that is intended to be used lavishly. The fragrance profile has top notes of bergamot, pineapple, papaya, and cardamom with middle notes of jasmine, violet, nutmeg and rose. The cologne is rounded out with musk and amber, making it a well-rounded fragrance that will have you smelling clean and refreshed all day long.

[$65; calvinklein.us]

