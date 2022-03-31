10 Best Colognes for Teenage Guys

5. Montblanc Individuel Buy Now

Montblanc is most famous for their luxury writing utensils. But unlike their pens, Montblanc’s Individuel cologne is extremely affordable, making it a great option for any teenage guy. It is a sweeter scent than other colognes on this list with a powdery fragrance that will dry into a clean fresh scent as you wear it throughout your day.

The overall scent profile includes notes of lavender, juniper berries, bergamot, mint, geranium, vanilla, sandalwood, musk, amber, oakmoss, and more. As you can see, this cologne includes quite a few different fragrance notes that are combined to create the perfect sweet cologne that many will adore.

[$44.90; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!