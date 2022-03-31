10 Best Colognes for Teenage Guys

6. Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Absolu Buy Now

The Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Absolu is a variation of their classic bestseller, Acqua Di Gio and is a warm and luxurious cologne. Anytime a teenage boy spritzes this cologne on, he can be confident that he will make a bold statement anywhere he goes. What makes this cologne so successful is its ability to blend woodsy notes with fresh marine notes and patchouli.

It is the ultimate celebration of the union of wood and water. The bottle represents the fragrance it holds, with a clear glass bottle capped off with a wooden top. Any teenage guy will feel as cool as he smells while wearing this cologne.

[$107; sephora.com]

