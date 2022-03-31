10 Best Colognes for Teenage Guys

7. Lacoste Blanc Buy Now

Lacoste was founded by the legendary four-time tennis champion, Rene Lacoste, drawing inspiration from the high standards, fair play, and daring nature of healthy competition. Lacoste sets out with the goal to pass down their values through generations to cultivate elegance as a way of being.

Lacoste Blanc, translating from French to Lacoste White, is everything you would expect from a ‘white’ fragrance. It is a refreshing, simple, and crisp cologne that will uplift your mood from the second you spritz it on. The fragrance opens with notes of fresh grapefruit and transitions into the scents of creamy tuberose and sweet ylang-ylang.

The cologne is finished off with notes of virginia cedar and smooth leather. Lacoste Blanc is both energetic and relaxed at the same time, which is perfect for the sporty guy that loves any kind of leisure activity. This fragrance has incredible staying power, meant to last throughout the day regardless of what the wearer has on his schedule. Lacoste Blanc is an affordable fragrance that makes for the perfect first signature scent for a teenage guy.

[$69.89; amazon.com]

