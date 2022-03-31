8. Sean John Unforgivable Buy Now

Sean John is a brand founded by the incomparable Sean “Diddy” Combs back in 1998. Sean Combs, a.k.a. P. Diddy, is one of the most influential figures in modern culture. It was important to include a product of his on the list of the 10 best colognes for teenage guys because he is an inspiring entrepreneur who loves to push the world to “DREAM BIG and look good while doing it”.

His fragrance Sean John Unforgivable was awarded the FIFI Fragrance of the Year Award the same year it launched in 2006. It is a breathtaking, addictive, and slightly dangerous fragrance. It is visceral in nature, combining emotion and chemistry. The fragrance profile includes top notes of Sicilian Lemon, Green Mandarin, Italian Bergamot, Moroccan Tangerine, and grapefruit. The underlying notes are Amber, Tonka Bean, Australian Sandalwood, and rum.

If you’re a teenage guy (or buying for a teenage guy) that has always had an air of sophistication and drive, this is likely the perfect cologne for you. Once you put it on, throw some P. Diddy on your stereo and start plotting what your mark on the world will be.

$29.99

