10 Best Colognes for Teenage Guys

9. Mercedes-Benz Intense Buy Now

If you’re a teenager that is lucky enough to be driving around in a Mercedes-Benz, then we’re certainly envious of you. For everyone else, Mercedes-Benz offers Intense, the perfect cologne for a young teenage guy looking to show off more of his mature side. We’ve all been in the shoes of a frustrated teenager wanting nothing more than for adults and peers to take them seriously, and this cologne might just be the first stepping stone. It is a very strong fragrance that has elements of mystery and darkness.

Mercedes-Benz Intense meticulously combines woody and botanical notes with rare elements that make it the complex fragrance that it is. The initial fragrance note is ripe Calabrian bergamot followed up with strong citrus, aquatic cascalone molecules, and bourbon pepper. Lastly, you’ll notice a woody American cedar that puts the perfect finish on this masculine cologne.

Just as the name suggests, this cologne is very intense and has a staying power of up to 10 hours. It is important to start with a very small amount; don’t spray a large amount of this cologne on or you will be making your presence known from 100 yards away. While smelling good is the goal, subtlety is key rather than giving people headaches. Contrary to popular belief, there can be too much of a good thing.

[$40.46; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!