5 Pairs of Stylish Dad Sneakers That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Look

Most of us would probably avoid taking style cues from our fathers, but it seems as if their taste in footwear has become one of the hottest trends. Although some dad sneakers can look like they are made for old timers with orthopedic problems, there are a handful of updated ’80s and ’90s throwbacks that have struck a chord with brands like Balenciaga, Gucci, Dior and even budget-friendly brands getting in on the style, you can count on seeing this look in various streetwear ensembles all summer.

So, if you’re always on top of fashion trends and are looking to add some more pieces to your collection, you’ve come to the right place. Check out some of the best dad sneakers to buy that are not only comfortable, but will complement your look. No orthopedic shoes here — we promise.