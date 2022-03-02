15 Best Deodorants for Men Who Sweat a Lot

1. Blu Atlas Deodorant Get it

Our top pick is this all-natural deodorant from premium men’s grooming line Blu Atlas. The advanced formula delivers odor and moisture protection with a powerful blend of plant-based ingredients. Blu Atlas harnesses the power of high-performance botanical extracts to dry and refresh your underarms for lasting freshness. This sweat-busting formula includes naturally absorbent ingredients such as volcanic ash and cornstarch, which mop up excess moisture without clogging your pores. Nourishing coconut oil and citrus extracts combat odor-causing bacteria and inflammation, while candelilla wax stimulates skin cell regeneration.

This active blend also regulates sebum levels for moisture and odor protection that lasts. Plus, it has a calming and rejuvenating woody fragrance with notes of patchouli, sage and bergamot.

This high-powered product is dermatologist-recommended, and skips harmful agents like parabens, sulfates, phthalates and artificial fragrances. Use the multi-active formula regularly for long-lasting sweat and odor protection with proven skincare benefits. Check out the brand’s full range of quality hair and body products to rev up your daily hygiene routine.

[$15; bluatlas.com]

