15 Best Deodorants for Men Who Sweat a Lot

10. Nivea Men | Black and White Max Protection Anti-Perspirant

Another industry veteran, Nivea is a trusted brand name when it comes to reliable and clinically proven antiperspirant care. This antiperspirant spray for men is Nivea’s strongest sweat-fighting product. The convenient aerosol formula is stain-free and provides a guaranteed 48 hours of dryness to keep you feeling and smelling fresh.

This convenient and nonirritating spray combats perspiration for hours without harming the skin. The light formula quickly penetrates underarm skin and dries without residue. Say goodbye to unsightly white streaks on dark clothing or embarrassing yellow stains on white T-shirts with protection you can trust. The fragrant formula also contains moisturizing and nourishing ingredients for dermatologist-recommended sweat and odor control.

This high-performance product is free of alcohol, parabens, phthalates and sulfates. It is recommended for all skin types. Plus, the packaging is 100% recyclable. Try the strongest protection that Nivea has to offer with this invisible spray formula.

[$8.50; amazon.com]

