15 Best Deodorants for Men Who Sweat a Lot

11. Clinique for Men | Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick

This simple and effective antiperspirant for men comes from the prestigious skincare brand Clinique. The fragrance-free product earns top ratings for its winning odor protection and lightweight, non-sticky formula. The residue-free solid combats moisture and odor throughout the day with premium and clinically proven ingredients.

This antiperspirant features a high 18.6% aluminum preparation that is nonirritating and ultra-protective against sweat and smelly bacteria. It works to gently reduce perspiration and kill odor-causing microbes. Meanwhile, gentle moisturizing ingredients soothe and balance your underarm skin for lasting protection and comfort. This fragrance-free option is ideal for sensitive skin.

This quick-dry antiperspirant is available in both solid and roll-on forms so that you can choose the one that works best for you. Plus, it is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates and mineral oil, safe for all skin types, and ideal for daily use. Try this quality option for dermatologist-recommended sweat and odor protection.

[$17; clinique.com]

