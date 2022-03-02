15 Best Deodorants for Men Who Sweat a Lot

12. Gillette | Clinical Protection Antiperspirant & Deodorant Get it

This prescription-strength men’s antiperspirant and deodorant from trusted shaving brand Gillette offers a guaranteed 72 hours of odor and moisture protection. The high-performance formula is strongly recommended as a solution to heavy perspiration, with a touted 10,000 odor-neutralizing molecules, and twice the moisture protection of many over-the-counter brands. The masculine fragrance is a customer favorite.

In clinical trials, this product stood up against leading prescription antiperspirants. The potent formula contains a whopping 20% aluminum in a nonirritating form for advanced reduction of perspiration and odor-causing bacteria. Plus, skincare ingredients nourish your underarms and lock in protection with a long-lasting, fresh scent.

The soft solid formula dries quickly without residue and keeps you dry throughout the day. Effective and affordable, this product rivals top Rx brands in strength and endurance. With daily use, you will see why Gillette is a go-to option for lasting freshness and moisture control.

[$8; gillette.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!