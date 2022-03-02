15 Best Deodorants for Men Who Sweat a Lot

15. Art of Sport | Deodorant Get it

Closing out our list is this aluminum-free deodorant that offers major sweat control. The natural brand Art of Sport delivers high-performance products with long-lasting sweat and odor protection, designed for use by professional athletes. Free of parabens, alcohol and other harsh chemical additives, their top-selling deodorant is a prime option for natural odor and sweat protection.

This deodorant’s sweat-reducing power comes from arrowroot powder, a great aluminum alternative, which absorbs moisture and combats the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Matcha extract delivers a boost of antioxidants to purify and strengthen your underarms. The unique motion-activated formula releases all-natural fragrances throughout the day for lasting odor protection. It is available in three energizing scents – eucalyptus, citrus and floral blends – all made with nontoxic ingredients. You could also opt for the unscented option, which is great for sensitive skin.

The cooling botanical deodorant glides on smoothly for clear, stain-free protection that even pro athletes can’t deny. This great option is dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free. Don’t hesitate to try all three enticing scents.

[$11.50; walmart.com]

