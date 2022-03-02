15 Best Deodorants for Men Who Sweat a Lot

3. Degree Men | Clinical Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant Get it

This powerful option from Degree Men guarantees 72 hours of targeted sweat and odor protection. It is the brand’s most advanced antiperspirant, featuring proprietary MotionSense technology that responds to your activity levels for customized odor defense that lasts all day. Plus, it includes soothing and hydrating ingredients that calm irritation and balance the skin.

The prescription-strength formula is made with unique microcapsule technology that tailors protection to your needs. As you move, the friction causes microcapsules to release bursts of fragrance throughout the day. Meanwhile, aluminum zirconium keeps sweat in check. The creamy formula effectively locks in nourishing, protective ingredients.

This powerful product features a fresh citrus scent. It is free of parabens and dyes, and is recommended for normal skin types in need of extreme wetness protection. To achieve optimal results, apply it at night for deep absorption and protection that will last for up to three days – even after showering!

[$7.39; amazon.com]

