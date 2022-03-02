15 Best Deodorants for Men Who Sweat a Lot

4. Tom’s of Maine | Natural Antiperspirant for Men Get it

This antiperspirant from Tom’s of Maine is an excellent eco-friendly option for effective and long-lasting wetness control. With a guaranteed 48 hours of protection and skin-conditioning ingredients, we can see why customers consistently give this product top reviews. It is available in three fresh fragrances.

The star ingredient is sustainably sourced aluminum chlorohydrate, which is derived from recycled aluminum. This aluminum salt reduces underarm sweat and perspiration while combating odor-causing bacteria, making it one of the best deodorants for men who sweat a lot. Olive-leaf extract gently purifies and detoxes for further odor control, while natural skin conditioners such as castor and palm kernel oils keep your skin in top shape. The gentle fragrances are made of nontoxic and hypoallergenic essential oil blends.

Free of harmful petrochemicals and parabens, this product delivers safe protection that is suitable for all skin types. Combat sweat and odor while nourishing your skin with plant-derived components and proven results. Use this non-irritating formula daily for optimal freshness.

[$6.99; tomsofmaine.com]

