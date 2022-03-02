15 Best Deodorants for Men Who Sweat a Lot

5. Kiehl’s | Body Fuel Antiperspirant and Deodorant Get it

We highly recommend this top-selling botanical antiperspirant and deodorant for men from natural skincare mainstay Kiehl’s. The brand has been blessing the globe with no-nonsense, effective grooming products since the 1850s, so you know their products have stood the test of time. This high-performance formula reduces perspiration and odor while energizing your skin for a guaranteed 48 hours of reliable protection. The refreshing citrus fragrance is a customer favorite.

The formula includes a synergistic blend of natural ingredients in addition to sweat-blocking aluminum chlorohydrate. Caffeine stimulates and refreshes your underarm skin, while vitamin C delivers revitalizing and protective antioxidants to tone and smooth. Meanwhile, zinc purifies and soothes irritation, maintaining optimal skin pH levels to keep odorous bacteria away. The natural citrus fragrance is subtle yet long-lasting, so you smell fresh all day.

The residue-free formula rolls on smoothly and absorbs quickly. This clinically proven antiperspirant is free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates and artificial fragrances, making it ideal for all skin types. Enjoy the cooling sensation and lasting protection of this multi-action product from Kiehl’s.

[$16; kiehls.com]

