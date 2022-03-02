15 Best Deodorants for Men Who Sweat a Lot

6. Vichy Homme | Extreme Control 72h Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Get it

This long-lasting antiperspirant and deodorant from mineral-powered skincare brand Vichy is an excellent option for sensitive skin. The dermatologist-recommended formula delivers 72 hours of guaranteed odor and sweat control, along with natural ingredients that calm irritation and balance underarm skin. Plus, this smooth roll-on formula absorbs quickly and leaves no residue.

The key ingredient is Vichy’s signature mineral thermalizing water, volcanically sourced and rich in 15 active minerals to nourish, soothe and regenerate your skin. Plus, two different aluminum compounds reduce sweat and kill odor-causing bacteria, while glycerin softens the skin and locks in protection. Experience powerful wetness and odor protection without irritation when using this hypoallergenic and lightly fragranced formula.

All Vichy products are sustainably sourced and are largely biodegradable. Apply this paraben-, sulfate- and phthalate-free formula daily for optimal results. We recommend this advanced option for reliable sweat and odor protection that is tailored to sensitive skin.

[$26.99; walmart.com]

