15 Best Deodorants for Men Who Sweat a Lot

7. Dove Men + Care | Clean Comfort Clinical Protection Antiperspirant

This prescription-strength antiperspirant for men comes from skincare mainstay Dove. Featuring moisturizing ingredients in addition to powerful sweat-blocking technology, this product promises maximum sweat and odor protection without irritation for 48 hours of freshness. The gentle yet enduring fragrance is a customer favorite.

This high-performance antiperspirant is made with a nonirritating form of aluminum that greatly reduces perspiration, comparable to leading prescription treatments. It is infused with a moisturizing complex that nourishes and strengthens the skin, while locking in the subtle scent. This formula lasts throughout the day, providing reliable freshness and sweat protection.

The soft solid dispenses evenly and penetrates deeply into your skin for lasting results. Use it both morning and night for maximum effect. This targeted antiperspirant offers clinical-strength moisture protection in the convenience and affordability of a drugstore product. Give this option a try, and you will see why Dove is a trusted name when it comes to quality body products with proven results.

[$8.39; amazon.com]

