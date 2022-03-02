15 Best Deodorants for Men Who Sweat a Lot

8. Recipe for Men | Alcohol Free Antiperspirant and Deodorant Get it

This multi-action antiperspirant and deodorant from skincare brand Recipe for Men is another great choice for outstanding wetness protection. It features a soothing combination of odor- and sweat-neutralizing ingredients that keep you fresh throughout the day. This gentle yet effective formula is designed for men’s needs and is ideal for all skin types.

The powerful key ingredients include aluminum chlorohydrate, which reduces perspiration and balances your skin’s pH levels to kill odor-causing bacteria. Meanwhile, ultra-soothing compound allantoin calms inflammation and stimulates skin cell turnover, while nourishing shea butter softens and protects the skin. Keep your underarms in top shape with this perfect blend of moisture- and odor-controlling ingredients.

This formula has a pleasant, mild fragrance, and absorbs quickly without stains or residue. It is also vegan and free of parabens and alcohol – a great choice for sensitive skin. Give this one a try for calming moisture and odor protection.

[$16; recipeformen.com]

