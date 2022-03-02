15 Best Deodorants for Men Who Sweat a Lot

9. Mitchum Men | Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Get it

Many men swear by this powerful antiperspirant and deodorant from pioneering brand Mitchum, one of the first to develop antiperspirant technology. The invisible solid formula delivers a guaranteed 48 hours of dryness and odor control. Plus, it is dermatologist-tested and features a clean, subtle fragrance that lasts.

The key ingredient is an especially absorbent aluminum compound, which effectively reduces underarm perspiration. This formula also features proprietary Triple Odor Defense technology that releases odor-neutralizing agents in response to your motion, stress levels and body temperature, so you stay fresh for hours. It is enriched with aloe and vitamin E to soothe inflammation and rejuvenate your underarm skin for total protection.

Try this powerful, targeted antiperspirant and deodorant to learn why Mitchum is a trusted brand for odor and sweat control. This unique advanced formula delivers protection you can trust. Plus, it is free of parabens and sulfates, competitively priced and available at your local drugstore.

[$5.29; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!