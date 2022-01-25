25 Best Deodorants for Men in 2022

This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

All men are unique. But no matter how you spend your days, deodorant is that one essential grooming product you’ll find on all men’s shelves. Sweat is a natural part of being alive, and the odor that comes with it, well hey, that’s natural too. But to make sure BO doesn’t run your life (or keep people out of it), choosing a deodorant that works for you and your skin is crucial.

There’s a lot of deodorants on the markets (some good, some bad). A good deodorant will neutralize odors, be stain-free, and contain skin-friendly ingredients that work with our body’s natural system to cut down on the odor-causing bacteria that contribute to BO. Weeding out the bad deodorants and finding a good one takes trial and error. Which is why we’ve put together a list of the best deodorants for men. Our list comprises the top 25 best deodorants for men on the market that fit every budget, lifestyle, and sweat-meter, so there’s something for every guy.

1. Blu Atlas Deodorant

As our number one pick for the best deodorants for men, Blu Atlas’ Deodorant is everything you want in a basic, natural deodorant that does what it’s supposed to do. The aluminum-free formula uses key natural ingredients to neutralize odor and absorb sweat, which is why you can use it on the underarms and any other areas on the body that tend to get sweaty or musky throughout the day. Coco-caprylate, an emollient gel derived from coconuts, gives the deodorant a moisturizing feel that softens and soothes skin, while volcanic ash (aka bentonite clay) is broken up into ultra-fine particles to absorb excess oil, odor, sweat, and other impurities.

Deodorant by Blu Atlas has an invigorating fragrance profile of bergamot, clary sage, and patchouli, so you’ll smell masculine, clean, and oh-so-fresh.

[$15; bluatlas.com]

2. Malin+Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant

If you want to smell minty fresh all day, there’s no better deodorant for men than Malin+Goetz’ Eucalyptus Deodorant. After ten years of fighting odor and absorbing sweat with natural ingredients, this natural deodorant has gained a well-deserved cult following

The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, relying on ingredients like natural eucalyptus extract and citronellyl to absorb odors. The deodorant is also free of baking soda, so those with sensitive skin can enjoy its natural odor protection.

[$22; malinandgoetz.com]

3. Oars + Alps Natural Deodorant

Oars + Alps knows that natural deodorant (aka deodorant that doesn’t use aluminum as its odor blocker) must be hardworking and practical. Otherwise, what’s the point? That’s why they’ve created their signature Natural Deodorant, which goes on clear and non-sticky, so you don’t even notice it’s there.

The formula uses plant-derived ingredients like aloe vera, corn starch, and alpine caribou moss to create a hydrating, soothing formula that is naturally anti-bacterial and odor-busting. The formula comes in four different original scents and three sensitive skin options, so there’s something every guy will want to try.

[$14; oarsandalps.com]

4. Art of Sport Compete Men’s Deodorant

Guys who have an active lifestyle need a deodorant that works just as hard as they do. Luckily, there’s Art of Sport. The brand’s line of men’s deodorant has become a beloved go-to for gym bunnies, athletes, and outdoorsmen who want all-day sweat and odor protection.

The dermatologist-tested formula is free from aluminum, baking soda, and talc and instead uses plant extracts like matcha and arrowroot to support skin health, soothe irritations, and keep odors and moisture to a minimum. Compete (the brand’s invigorating citrus scent) goes on clear and keeps you feeling confident and energized all day long.

[$6.99; target.com]

5. Aesop Déodorant

If you’re a spray deodorant type of guy or love the ease of a quick refresh, this aluminum-free spray deodorant by Aesop is a must-try. Vetiver root, zinc ricinoleate, and coriander seed oil are the key ingredients in this spray deodorant.

Besides smelling earthy and masculine, vetiver root oil balances and hydrates the skin. Zinc ricinoleate traps and absorbs odor molecules, naturally deodorizing the skin, so you feel and smell fresh. Coriander seed oil is naturally anti-bacterial, so it helps curb odor while maintaining the skin’s health. This lightweight spray is super convenient and discrete with its 1.7 fluid-ounce bottle, so you can take it with you in your gym, work, or carry-on bag.

[$35; aesop.com]

6. Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel

Nécessaire is a skin and body care brand that elevates everyday basics into an experience that’s luxurious and indulgent, without straying too far away from the magic of a simple formula. In their Deodorant Gel, the brand uses 5% alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), plus other skin-friendly ingredients like niacinamide (vitamin B3), Panthenol (vitamin B5), and chamomile flower extract to neutralize odor and treat uneven texture and tone.

The AHA blend not only minimizes bumps and discoloration but it creates an inhospitable environment for odor-causing bacteria. The gel formulation goes on smoothly and dries clear (so you can avoid those notorious tee shirt deodorant stains), and comes in your choice of fragrance-free or eucalyptus scent.

[$15; necessaire.com]

7. Santal & Vetiver Formula Nº 2 by Salt & Stone

The underarm area is particularly prone to chafing, dryness, and other skin irritations—especially when harsh ingredients from your deodorant come into the mix. For those with sensitive skin (or who want to avoid sensitivity in the first place), go for a natural deodorant that doesn’t use baking soda. In Salt & Stone’s Formula Nº 2, they cater towards those with sensitive skin by creating a conditioning, moisturizing deodorant that repels odor naturally.

Probiotics are one of the key ingredients in this best deodorant for men since they help promote a healthy skin flora and minimize the presence of odor-causing bacteria. The deodorant nourishes skin with hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturizing shea butter so you can make skin-chafing a thing of the past. Not to mention, the santal and vetiver scent smells so good with warm, sensual notes of vanilla, amber, and sandalwood.

[$18; saltandstone.com]

8. Ursa Major Forest Fix Deodorant

For the guys who can’t always escape the hustle and bustle of their work life but are craving a woodsy, earthy scent, you can get your Forest Fix with Ursa Major. This natural deodorant formulation is brimming with odor-neutralizing ingredients like hops, kaolin, baking soda, and saccharomyces ferment, which together work to curb foul-smelling odors and absorb excess moisture.

This natural deodorant for men also uses hydrating aloe vera to soothe any sensitivity and fir to fight odor-causing bacteria while making you smell like you just took a walk in the woods (in the best way possible). The silky-smooth texture offers long-lasting protection for whatever you get up to and is non-staining, so your tee shirts stay fresh too.

[$18; ursamajorvt.com]

9. Grown Alchemist Roll-On Deodorant

In their innovative, plant-inspired Roll-On Deodorant, Grown Alchemist opts out of the traditional odor-blocking ingredient aluminum and uses naturally anti-bacterial actives instead.

In this best deodorant for men, you’ll find Icelandic moss extract polysaccharides (which are extracted from the hot aqueous extract of Iceland moss) to neutralize odors and soothe skin with its natural anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. The plant-forward deodorant also uses an innovative sage complex to eliminate body odor, tamanu seed oil to create the optimal skin microbiome, and licorice extract compounds to reduce odor-causing bacteria.

[$22; grownalchemist.com]

10. Bevel Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Guys with thick, coarse, or curly underarm hair need a deodorant that reaches the skin and doesn’t just clump all up in your hair. Thankfully, there’s Bevel’s Aluminum-Free Deodorant. The solid stick formula goes on clear and is designed to penetrate through underarm hair to provide skin with the odor-blocking technology it needs for 48 hours of clean smells and low moisture.

To make sure skin is healthy and moisturized, Bevel included ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil in this natural men’s deodorant. Get this deodorant on an auto-ship subscription to save money and make sure you always have some on hand.

[$9.95; getbevel.com]

11. Schmidt’s Sensitive Skin Natural Deodorant, Hemp & Sage

Hemp seed oil is known as one of nature’s most balanced oils, so it’s no wonder this skin-soothing ingredient is getting the attention it deserves in Schmidt’s Sensitive Skin Natural Deodorant. In the brand’s Hemp & Sage scent, hemp seed oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter condition even the most sensitive skin types, so you won’t experience chafing or irritation.

The formula is enriched with minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins to support healthy skin and doesn’t include any unnecessary fillers or artificial fragrance. Speaking of fragrance, this universally loved scent is both sharp and soft with notes of vetiver, tea, sage, and spicy fruit.

[$10.99; shop.schmidts.com]

12. Bravo Sierra Deodorant

When it comes to choosing a good deodorant, go for the one that works just as hard as you. Bravo Sierra’s coveted Deodorant is aluminum- and baking soda-free, so it uses innovative plant technology to provide long-lasting sweat and odor protection.

Key odor-blocking and moisture-absorbing ingredients include tapioca starch extracted from the roots of Brazil’s cassava plant, saccharomyces ferment filtrate, and diatomaceous earth. You’ll also find nourishing plant extracts like aloe vera leaf juice, algae extract, and Panax ginseng root extract to ensure skin stays healthy and moisturized with continued use. This reliable deodorant for men comes in a variety of scents: Original, Citrus & Cedarwood, Sandalwood & Fig, Tonka Bean & Lemon, and Unscented, so pick the one that feels most like you.

[$9; bravosierra.com]

13. Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh 48-Hour Antiperspirant & Deodorant

If you want a fuss-free deodorant that doesn’t cost a fortune, you can’t go wrong with this classic antiperspirant. As one of the best deodorants for men, you’ll get 48-hours of sweat and odor protection thanks to the sweat-blocking ingredient aluminum zirconium.

The Extra Fresh formula is also infused with vitamin E and moisturizers like castor and sunflower seed oil to help maintain the skin’s delicate moisture barrier and prevent irritation. And because it’s a drugstore classic, you can find this deodorant virtually anywhere for just around $5.

[$5.29; target.com]

14. Kiehl’s Body Fuel Antiperspirant & Deodorant

Kiehl’s Body Fuel is another one of our favorite deodorants for men that offer 48 hours of uninterrupted sweat and odor protection. In addition to its 12% concentration of aluminum chlorohydrate (which functions as an antiperspirant), you’ll find skincare worthy ingredients like zinc, vitamin C, and caffeine in this men’s deodorant.

Essential mineral zinc is here to soothe, purify, and support the skin; vitamin C provides antioxidant protection and smooths uneven texture; while caffeine increases blood circulation and energizes the skin. This beloved deodorant goes on easily and dries down quickly, so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the perks of long-lasting sweat and odor protection.

[$16; ulta.com]

15. Native Deodorant

Odds are you’ve heard of Native Deodorant before—and for a good reason! This best-selling brand creates clean, natural deodorant formulas that provide effective odor protection, all without the help of aluminum. The brand wants you to be comfortable with the ingredients it uses, which is why you’ll see things like coconut oil, shea butter, and baking soda on the back of the deodorant.

In their signature formula, you’ll also find odor-neutralizing ingredients like tapioca starch and probiotics that love to help you stay stink-free. And because it’s an established brand, you can shop their wide variety of scent options: some of our favorites being Eucalyptus & Mint and Sea Salt & Cedar.

[$13; nativecos.com]

16. Corpus Naturals Deodorant

Corpus Naturals created their line of odor-neutralizing deodorants using a vegan, clean formulation based on plant-based ingredients. To target sweat and odor, the formula utilizes saccharomyces ferment filtrate (combats odor-causing bacteria), diatomaceous earth (neutralizes odors and absorbs excess moisture), and tapioca starch (to absorb wetness).

The brand’s range of natural deodorants is naturally scented with essential oils and isolates, so you don’t have to worry about synthetic fragrances. Some of our favorites from the line include Santalum, a warm sandalwood-based scent, and California, which is beachy and lively with sea salt and bergamot notes.

[$24; corpusnaturals.com]

17. Triumph & Disaster Spice Deodorant

Triumph & Disaster knows that sweat is a natural function of a normal, healthy body, so their deodorant doesn’t aim to stop sweat in its tracks. Rather, the natural deodorant works with the body to limit excess moisture and odor where necessary.

In their Spice Deodorant, natural ingredients like Manuka oil (controls odor), kawakawa extract (anti-inflammatory properties), aloe vera (inhibit bacterial and fungal activity), and baking soda (to mask the effect of odor-causing bacteria) work to keep odors at bay. The deodorant’s scent is exotic and spicy, with notes of frankincense, bay leaf, clove, and lavender.

[$19.95; triumphanddisaster.com]

18. Harry’s Odor Control Deodorant

The best deodorant for men is one that keeps odors away all day long. Which is exactly what Harry’s delivers in their Odor Control Deodorant. For $5, you get a clear, solid stick formula that goes on smoothly and doesn’t irritate the skin.

In addition to getting 24 hours of uninterrupted odor control, this best-selling deodorant utilizes plant extracts like grapefruit seed, bisabolol, and ginger root extract to provide natural anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and skin-softening properties.

The deodorant comes in four signature scents: Shiso (bright, herbal, earthy), Fig (rich, warm, and juicy), Stone (cool, fresh, citrusy), and Redwood (brisk, sharp, woodsy). So go for the one that best suits your personality, or switch it up each day to match your mood.

[$4.99; target.com]

19. Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant & Deodorant

Revered as one of the best deodorants for men is Pit Boss by Jack Black. This antiperspirant and deodorant duo uses a 20% combination of aluminum to reduce underarm moisture and control sweat.

The formula also includes plant-based ingredients that make this deodorant suitable for all men, even those with sensitive skin. Aloe vera leaf juice naturally hydrates, soothes, and softens the skin, while antioxidant vitamin E protects the skin against environmental stressors and provides moisturization. This antiperspirant and deodorant for men also has conditioning castor oil and sunflower seed oil to give the roll-up stick an effortless glide and non-irritating feel.

[$20; target.com]

20. Old Spice Red Collection Deodorant for Men, After Hours

Old Spice After Hours is one of those classic men’s deodorants that never go out of style. This men’s deodorant blocks underarm odor for 24 hours, all while providing the masculine, confident scent of citrus and leafy greens. The deodorant goes on clear, lasts all day, and gives you a bold scent that works for whatever you have planned—whether that’s long nights or early mornings.

[$5.47; walmart.com]

21. Hawthorne Stain-Free Deodorant

Keep your clothes clean and your armpits fresh with Hawthorne’s Stain-Free Deodorant. This mint and eucalyptus-scented deodorant for men goes on clear (so your tee shirts stay stain-free) and neutralizes odor with natural ingredients.

Doing the bulk of odor-protection is witch hazel, which naturally controls oil, reduces redness, and cleans the skin without stripping the delicate moisture barrier, and nettle leaf, another natural astringent that soothes irritation and naturally cleanses the skin. This natural deodorant is also gel-based, so it’s easy to apply and reapply as necessary.

[$15; hawthorne.co]

22. Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant

Kosas’ Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant is one of the most unique formulas on our list. This all-natural, clean deodorant avoids potentially irritating ingredients like baking soda and aluminum and combats odors with a blend of shikimic, mandelic, and lactic acids.

These AHAs do more than just deodorize by creating a pH environment where odor-causing bacteria can’t thrive—they gently exfoliate and improve skin’s moisture, so you can say goodbye to annoying bumps and discoloration. The non-irritating formula also has ingredients like aloe vera leaf juice and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, soften, and smooth skin. This deodorant goes on clear and lightweight, so it’s perfect for those with an active lifestyle or who prefer a more liquid, gel-like consistency.

[$15; sephora.com]

23. Clinique for Men Antiperspirant-Deodorant Stick

Clinique for Men’s Antiperspirant-Deodorant Stick is designed to give you comfortable, dependable defense against sweat and BO. The formula uses aluminum as its main sweat and odor blocker, which dries down quickly and stays all day long. The formula is also lightweight, non-sticky, non-staining, and works for all skin types—aka all the things you really want in an effective deodorant for men.

[$17; sephora.com]

24. Primally Pure Charcoal Deodorant

Charcoal is one of those natural ingredients most men are drawn to (we see you with your charcoal face mask), so why not have it in your deodorant too? In this natural, aluminum-free deodorant by Primally Pure, activated coconut charcoal naturally detoxifies, deodorizes, and disinfects, so underarms stay fresh all day long.

The deodorant also includes other skin-friendly ingredients like non-nano zinc oxide (to soothe irritation), white kaolin clay (to naturally detox skin and odors), tallow from grass-fed cows (which is high in vitamins and other nutrients), and eucalyptus essential oil (to protect skin from odor and irritation).

[$16+; primallypure.com]

25. Every Man Jack’s Men’s Aluminum-Free Cedarwood Deodorant

If you want to try out one of the most popular natural deodorants for men, there’s this one by Every Man Jack. The plant-based formula uses naturally-derived ingredients like witch hazel, cotton extract, lichen extract, aloe vera, and propanediol to provide odor-busting and skin-benefiting properties.

Witch hazel and cotton extracts absorb excess moisture, while anti-bacterial lichen extract combats odors. This clean, easy-to-love formula also smells fantastic, with its nature-inspired scent that combines notes of cedarwood, sage, cypress, citrus, vetiver, and rosemary for a fresh, outdoor experience (even if you’re spending all day inside).

[$5.99; target.com]

4 Things to Consider When Shopping for Men’s Deodorant

Deodorant is personal. So here are a few things to consider when shopping for yours.

Do you want a deodorant or antiperspirant?

While the two terms are sometimes used hand in hand, there is a difference between a deodorant and an antiperspirant. Deodorant doesn’t stop you from sweating; rather, it uses ingredients to combat excess moisture and odor. Antiperspirants are typically made with aluminum or other sweat-blocking ingredients that tell your sweat glands to stop producing moisture.

Many people are concerned with the potential long-term effects of aluminum in their antiperspirants. And while there isn’t any concrete research on this at the moment, it’s better to opt for a natural, aluminum-free deodorant if this is a concern for you.

Does the deodorant work with your lifestyle?

Like we said, deodorants are personal. Make sure the one you pick works for your lifestyle. If you’re super active and prone to sweating, then maybe an antiperspirant would work best for you. If you just want something that adds a pleasant fresh scent and combats excess moisture, go for a deodorant.

The texture and features of a deodorant matter too. For example, you might prefer a spray-on deodorant or gel-formula to a solid stick because it feels nicer on your skin and is easier to use on the go. If tee shirt stains are a concern for you, make sure the deodorant you choose is stain-free and goes on clear.

Does the deodorant fit your budget?

Deodorant is one of those men’s grooming products that can range from just a couple of dollars to upwards of $30 or more. And because it’s a product you’ll reach for every single day, sometimes multiple times a day, it’s important to find a deodorant that works for your skin but also your budget.

You’ll likely need to replace your deodorant every few weeks or months, so work that into your monthly budget if that’s something you’re concerned about. And if you don’t want to drop $20 on a deodorant, that’s fine! There are plenty of more affordable options on the market.

Do you like the ingredients?

Deodorant is like skincare and what goes on your body has the potential to benefit your skin or (on the opposite hand) irritate it and cause more significant issues down the line. Making sure the deodorant you choose has ingredients you like and feel comfortable with is super important. Looking at the ingredient list before purchasing a deodorant is also critical for those with allergies because the last thing you want is skin irritation or an allergic reaction.

Ingredients to Look for in a Natural Deodorant for Men

Baking Soda

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is one of the most popular ingredients found in natural deodorants. This active ingredient is beloved for its anti-bacterial and pH neutralizing properties, which offset the acid in sweat and stunt the growth of odor-causing bacteria. While effective and safe for most skin types, this ingredient can be irritating for those with sensitive skin.

Zinc Ricinoleate

Zinc ricinoleate works with the body to trap and absorb odors, so you don’t get that infamous BO smell.

Natural Clays (Kaolin, Bentonite)

You’ll often see natural clays like kaolin or bentonite as some of the primary ingredients in a natural deodorant formulation. That’s because these clays are inherently absorbent and detoxifying, attracting excess moisture and odor-causing bacteria.

Witch Hazel

Witch hazel is an ancient skincare ingredient that does really well in natural deodorant formulation, thanks to its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. The versatile ingredient is a natural astringent, meaning it gently cleanses the skin to remove excess moisture, oil, and bacteria.

Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate

This natural yeast enzyme has become a go-to deodorant ingredient thanks to its ability to safely and effectively combat the bacteria that give sweat its characteristic smell.

AHAs

AHAs (or alpha hydroxy acids) are becoming increasingly popular in skin and body care products. In deodorants, they lower your skin’s pH so that odor-causing bacteria can’t survive, effectively controlling odor. AHAs (such as glycolic, lactic, or mandelic acids) also exfoliate the skin, which is great for those with underarm discoloration, bumps, or ingrown hairs.

