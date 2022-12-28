Article written in partnership with Blu Atlas

DHT is a potent androgen that plays a major role in men developing deep voices and thick facial hair. However, DHT is also a known contributor to hair loss rooted in your genetic predisposition and aging-related processes.

Luckily, plenty of available treatments help fight the enzymes that convert testosterone into DHT, thus halting hair loss in its tracks. A DHT blocking shampoo is one of the easiest solutions you can implement immediately, with relatively little hassle or expense.

To help you choose the right product, we have compiled this list of the 30 best DHT blocking shampoos for men. Pick up any of these excellent picks to kick off your hair regrowth journey today.

Blu Atlas’ top-rated premium shampoo is packed with powerful ingredients to counteract DHT. Reliable saw palmetto extract blocks the hormone and relieves scalp inflammation, while jojoba and aloe moisturize and nourish each follicle. Vegan biotin thickens existing hair while encouraging new growth. 99% of Blu Atlas’ Shampoo ingredients are sustainably sourced and naturally derived, so you can feel good about using the product while sparing your scalp from harsh synthetics.

Plus, it’s cruelty-free and made in the USA. With rave reviews from publications like Rolling Stone and Forbes, Blu Atlas is the brand to watch for 2023 and beyond. Pick up their flagship shampoo today and you’ll see why it’s the #1 best DHT blocking shampoo for men.

2. Shiny Leaf | Active Formula DHT Blocker Shampoo

Shiny Leaf’s acclaimed DHT blocking shampoo delivers a healthy dose of natural strength on each lather. It contains castor oil to help your hair lock in moisture, as well as rosemary extract—which studies have indicated may itself counter DHT. This treatment is cruelty-free and also completely free of silicone, sulfates, and parabens. Avoiding these chemicals will reward your hair and scalp with newfound health and vibrancy.

3. Biotopic | Energizing Shampoo

Looking to try a DHT blocking shampoo that you can feel working? Give this caffeine-infused product by Biotopic a try. Caffeine is said to improve circulation to the scalp immediately upon application. While caffeine alone will not reverse DHT-induced damage, it can work wonders with the help of saw palmetto extract and biotin, also featured ingredients. Couple these ingredients with the healing properties of aloe, jojoba, and argan oil, and you’ve got a winning product that encourages each follicle to stay active.

4. Hims | Thick Fix Shampoo

Hims is a men’s hair loss treatment authority, and their expertly-crafted Thick Fix Shampoo is a testament to their expertise. Saw palmetto is the main DHT-fighting ingredient in this shampoo (and you’ll see it feature in many products in this list). This ingredient also has known anti-inflammatory properties, which soothe the scalp to allow for increased growth. In addition to its nourishing ingredients, this offering by Hims features a calming eucalyptus scent.



This shampoo is intended to work in tandem alongside Hims’ finasteride tablets, which help to stimulate hair follicles to encourage new growth. Together, the saw palmetto and finasteride banish DHT activity to help you get your dream locks back.

5. Pura D’Or | Original Gold Label Anti Hair-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

Pura D’Or’s best-selling biotin-enriched shampoo contains a plethora of clean botanicals—17, to be exact. The formula works to block DHT and protect each hair down to the follicle. Aloe vera, argan oil, and vitamin E provide a stable base for the formula, each working to nourish and moisturize. The shampoo also leverages the powers of pumpkin seed and saw palmetto, known to stop DHT in its tracks. Additionally, green tea extract stimulates blood flow to the scalp to help the above ingredients take action. The potent formula is rounded out by lemon peel and black cumin seed for extra hair and scalp support.

6. Advanced Trichology | HairStem DHT Blocking Shampoo

This potent offering from Advanced Trichology combines a plethora of herbal ingredients to create a welcoming environment for new hairs to thrive. It was developed over the course of 14 years and comes with a full money-back guarantee. It contains rosemary and tea tree oil to cleanse the scalp of pesky microbes. Alpha lipoic acid delivers important proteins to the scalp, while jojoba and aloe add much-needed moisture. And of course, this DHT blocking shampoo for men leverages saw palmetto extract to mitigate DHT damage and jumpstart your hair regrowth journey.

7. First Botany Cosmeceuticals | Biotin Hair Loss Shampoo

This Amazon-featured pick is free of parabens and sulfates, and instead uses premium botanicals to boost absorption and hair recovery. Saw palmetto, nettle extract, and biotin beckon new hair growth by banishing DHT and fortifying each follicle. Korean red ginseng and turmeric provide anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to calm the scalp. Made in the USA and cruelty-free, this daily use shampoo is sure to be your new favorite haircare item.

8. ProBliva | Hair Loss and Hair Re-Growth Shampoo

ProBliva’s designed this protein-rich formula to ensure the optimal environment for new hair growth. It’s chock-full of natural ingredients that work to prime your hair and scalp and bid goodbye to DHT.

Jojoba oil acts as a carrier for super ingredients like vitamin B5, vitamin E, zinc, and collagen amino acids, all of which activate the hair cells to create longer, thicker strands. In addition, the caffeine from green tea extract revitalizes the scalp by boosting blood flow. This product currently scores a respectable 4.3/5 stars on Amazon, leading us to believe that the brand delivers on its promises.

9. Keeps | Thickening Shampoo

While Keeps is known for its prescription-only hair loss treatments, this over-the-counter solution is available to all and gentle on the scalp. Intended for use alongside a complementary conditioner, this shampoo is sure to improve symptoms of hair loss by blocking DHT and banishing dead cells.

Saw palmetto and biotin work their magic as argan and coconut oils coat the scalp in much-needed moisture. The formula also contains caffeine from green tea extract to boost scalp circulation. As an added bonus, the shampoo’s invigorating peppermint scent leaves a lasting fresh scent.

10. Botanical Green Care | Hair Loss Therapy Thickening Shampoo

Worried that a DHT blocking shampoo will mess with your color or curl pattern? There’s no need to with this premium offering by Botanical Green Care, advertised as safe on all hair textures and colors, whether artificial or natural. It features a blend of essential oils, including vetiver, sage, and cedarwood, to deliver antioxidants and reduce inflammation. Keratin, biotin, and saw palmetto all work to stop DHT upon being absorbed by your scalp. In addition to its healing properties, this shampoo has a fresh and pleasant scent with notes of apple, rosemary, and peppermint.

11. Avalon Organics | Biotin B-Complex Thickening Shampoo

If you’re looking for a natural hair wash to mitigate the effects of DHT, try the Biotin B-Complex shampoo by Avalon Organics. The formula features saw palmetto, aloe, eucalyptus, and calendula, which work in tandem to grow your hair back thick and strong.

The brand prides itself on being ethically-run, and this product follows suit: it’s cruelty free, vegan, and biodegradable, and doesn’t contain GMOs, synthetic colors, or fragrances. The attractive bottle is made from entirely recycled materials. Knowing how well this brand treats the planet, why not give their top-rated shampoo a try?

12. MDHair | Restore Shampoo

Is your hair damaged, frizzy, or laden with breakage? Custom haircare brand MDHair may have just the answer. Their flagship Restore Shampoo works to improve not just hair growth but also quality. Pumpkin seed oil serves as the main DHT blocker, working alongside tea tree oil, an antifungal superhero that banishes unwanted growths from the scalp and makes room for what you do want to grow: hair, of course! Rosemary oil, keratin, black cumin seed oil, and aloe vera also play key roles, working to rejuvenate and hydrate each follicle, and provide strength to each strand.

13. Hair Restoration Laboratories| Professional Strength Hair Restore Shampoo

If you’re looking for an especially powerful men’s hair loss solution, try lathering up with this widely endorsed shampoo with proprietary DHT blocking technology. The shampoo is so potent that the manufacturer actually recommends that you only use it twice weekly.

Its carefully developed formula is packed with powerhouse ingredients that stimulate and protect, like reishi mushroom, saw palmetto, yerba mate, and cayenne pepper. Aloe vera, flax seed oil, and pumpkin seed extract help to temper the heavy-duty ingredients while still providing the DHT blocking properties you need. Try this innovative, top-rated product today.

14. DS Laboratories | Revita High-Performance Hair Stimulating Shampoo

This premium formula by the innovators at DS Laboratories is sure to visibly transform your hair—you’ll even be able to feel it working. The shampoo is infused with caffeine for enhanced scalp circulation and DHT-blocking activity. Ketoconazole is an antiandrogen that works to counteract DHT and help you grow your hair back. If you like the product, you can purchase it through DS Laboratories’ subscription program to save big on every bottle.

15. Shapiro MD | DHT Blocking Shampoo

Shapiro MD provides online services for men who are suffering from hair loss. After speaking with a licensed professional, Shapiro MD may prescribe you this dermatologist-recommended DHT Blocking Shampoo. Though this product is a chemical solution, it’s free of sulfates, so you don’t need to worry about harmful chemicals counteracting its beneficial effects. Depending on your prescribed regimen, the shampoo may come with a bottle of finasteride tablets, a treatment that is FDA approved to minimize hair and which has exhibited a favorable side effects profile after extensive study.

16. Regenepure | Hair & Scalp Treatment Shampoo

This hair loss solution from Regenepure is another great option for men who need a major scalp cleansing to jumpstart their hair growth. Its formula will get rid of dead skin cells and bacteria to make room for new growth and better activate each follicle. Saw palmetto extract blocks DHT from taking hold, while zinc oxide, niacin, and vitamin B6 fortify the skin and hair cells. Aloe vera and jojoba oil cool and soothe the skin while caffeine increases circulation; the combination of these two sensations makes for a shampooing experience that you’ll look forward to each morning.

17. DR.FORHAIR | Folligen Original Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

This Korean-made biotin shampoo will give your mane the vitamin boost it needs to grow. Its ceramide NP and saw palmetto elements work in tandem as antiandrogens to block DHT. You’ll also find rosemary extract, which has antibacterial properties and has also been linked to DHT reduction. Zinc pyrithione and salicylic acid limit dandruff from preventing new follicle growth. Free of silicones, sulfates, and parabens, this premium formula is suitable for all hair types.

18. John Amico | DHT Blocking Hair Growth Shampoo

Widely endorsed by salon owners, hair experts, and cosmetologists, this John Amico brand DHT blocker is yet another healthy option for helping you achieve your ideal hair thickness. Rosemary, saw palmetto, and biotin each counteract DHT while nourishing the scalp and hair. The formula is laden with important vitamins like vitamins A, B-3, B-6, E, and H, all of which enhance the resilience of each strand. Additionally, lavender, chamomile, and aloe vera provide a pleasant aroma and calm the scalp, allowing the DHT blockers to deliver optimal help.

19. Healthy Hair Plus | DHT Blocker Shampoo

This DHT blocking shampoo for men by Amazon-recommended retailer Healthy Hair Plus is loaded with unique ingredients to bring back your precious hair. The formula is composed of a Kapilarine complex, a blend of natural extracts that have each been traditionally used to fight hair loss. One of these is Kigelia africana, which has remarkable antioxidant activity and has been used by Tanzanian tribes for generations. When combined with green tea extract and zinc, the Kapilarine complex works to grow hair back by blocking enzymes that create DHT and stimulating the scalp. Get started with this innovative and affordable treatment today.

20. Revivogen Pro | Bio-Cleansing Shampoo

Formulated with DHT blocking superstar saw palmetto extract, this top-selling shampoo is sure to breathe life back into your scalp. It’s also packed with soy protein, which encourages hairs to rebuild from the inside out. Aloe vera and jojoba oil act as nourishing carriers for these ingredients, also providing hydration, softness, and shine to each and every hair. The shampoo also contained hydrolyzed silk, giving it extra smooth consistency. According to the brand, the shampoo is best coupled with a matching conditioner for maximum effect.

21. Watermans | Grow Me Shampoo

Watermans’ top-rated shampoo arms your scalp with the tools it needs to banish harmful sebum and say goodbye to DHT-related hair loss. Its unique and versatile ingredient lineup helps to clean, moisturize, and thicken your hair to promote growth. Rosemary extract, caffeine, and lupine protein each induce blood flow to the scalp, encouraging healing and protection. The biotin-enriched formula is made in the United Kingdom and free of sulfates.

22. Bondi Boost | HG Shampoo

Bondi Boost is an Australian haircare company whose products allow you to attain salon level-results at home. Their HG (Hair Growth) Shampoo is an excellent solution for men struggling with DHT hair loss. Procapil and Redensyl ward off signs of aging so your scalp and hairs remain youthful, buoyant, and strong. Peppermint, rosemary oil, and saw palmetto round out the ingredient list to provide gentle, natural nourishment. Try this power-packed, paraben-free option from a top brand from down under.

23. Hair La Vie | Shampoo

Hair La Vie’s specialty hair loss shampoo is formulated with potent DHT blocker saw palmetto and horsetail extract, which is rich in silica. This helps the hair retain its elasticity and shine while new growth occurs. Other important ingredients include vitamins B5, D3, and E, all of which improve scalp health. You’ll feel this shampoo working as its peppermint and tea tree oils make your scalp warm and tingly, apart from leaving a refreshing scent.

24. The Rich Barber | Pro Rich Men’s Shampoo

This premium offering reintroduces moisture to each follicle to help new hairs take root. Formulated with the enriching oils of coconut, jojoba, and argan, as well as shea butter, this shampoo hydratse your mane to prepare it for new growth. Saw palmetto works alongside omega fatty acids to stop DHT hair loss without sacrificing sheen or strength. The brand even offers a DHT-blocking conditioner, also pictured above, to reinforce the action of the shampoo.

25. Honeydew Products | Biotin Shampoo

This best-selling biotin shampoo is an incredibly useful product for curbing DHT-associated hair loss. Along with being chock full of the beneficial B vitamin, it offers holistic healing through the use of evening primrose oil and tea tree oil. Jojoba, argan, coconut, and olive oils form a nourishing base to deliver potent rosemary oil to every individual hair. Use this premium product, and you’ll see the difference.

26. Root Recovery | Stimulating Shampoo with DHT Blockers

Root Recovery’s shampoo does exactly what the brand name suggests: it helps each hair heal from the follicle outward. It is formulated with clean botanicals that gently heal while keeping your scalp smelling fresh. Saw palmetto works against the enzymes that enable DHT while horsetail extract keeps the hairs springy and soft. Rosemary, nettle, and mulberry add to the largely plant-based formula. This shampoo is free of phthalates, parabens, sulfates, and gluten, which is great news for the health-conscious.

27. Shiny Leaf | Advanced Formula DHT Pro Shampoo

This is our second entry by Shiny Leaf, a renowned leader in DHT blocking shampoos for men. This pick is more potent than the first mentioned, formulated with breakthrough components Capixyl and Procapil to work beyond the milder ingredients. Still, the advanced formula features traditional ingredients like biotin, caffeine, and tea tree to cleanse the scalp and strengthen new hairs, while clover flower extract counters DHT. Lavender oil helps your scalp to rest while adding a delightful herbal scent to stay with you throughout the day.

28. GroMD | Shampoo and Conditioner

If you’re in search of a two-in-one product to help grow your hair back, look no further than this clean hybrid formula by GroMD. Pumpkin seed oil is the star of the DHT blocking formula. Caffeine and biotin back it up by jumpstarting blood flow, and in turn, cell production. You will also find argan oil to help transport these ingredients to each follicle. Take note that this offering contains menthol, so you will likely feel a pleasant hot and cold sensation as you massage it into your scalp.

29. Ultrax Labs | Hair Surge Shampoo

Ultrax Labs promises innovation in the hair realm, and its award-winning shampoo delivers big time. In addition to more conventional anti-hair loss ingredients like peppermint oil, saw palmetto, and caffeine, this product brings unique nourishment by way of mango seed butter and ketoconazole. These help to eliminate fungi and bacteria from the scalp while discouraging further DHT hair loss and promoting hair and skin cell health. Use this winning formula up to five times a week for ideal results.

30. Re:Line | Biotin DHT Blocker Volumizing Shampoo

Closing our list of the best DHT blocking shampoos for men is Re:Line’s premium offering, formulated free of parabens, sulfates, and other harsh chemicals. Its mineral derived formula will improve even the thinnest of locks, thanks to moisturizing carrier oils like castor, argan, and coconut oil. Rosemary and saw palmetto block DHT, while aloe vera encourages further healing through its soothing, anti-inflammatory properties. The volumizing shampoo is accompanied by a conditioner that furthers nourishes the scalp and hair.

