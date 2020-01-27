Whether you’re looking to save or splurge on a new watch, the smart way to get your money’s worth is to find one that’s not only sharp, but versatile, too. If you’re not sure where to start, dive watches are always a smart choice. “They’re built to withstand the pressures of a deep-sea dive, but are often inspired by classic designs,” says watch expert and stylist Seth Howard. “So, they look just as good with a two-piece suit as they do with a dive suit.” Whether you’re looking for something sporty or sophisticated, we’ve assembled a comprehensive list of the coolest amphibious timepieces on the market—from most affordable ($100) to the most luxe (around $5,000).

Men’s Dive Watches for Every Budget

