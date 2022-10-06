4. Baltic Aquascaphe Get It

Want a more pared-back look for your dive watch? Take note of the handsome Aquascaphe from Baltic. It features a 39mm stainless steel case with a tidy, uncluttered dial layout that allows the dot and arrow indices, as well as the prominent 12 o’clock numeral, to shine. The white dial is especially attractive, and it’s a color not found on many other divers. Its performance is up to par as well: It’s powered by a Miyota automatic movement, and it’s rated for 200 meters of water resistance.

[$569; baltic-watches.com]

