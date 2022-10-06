Style

The Best Dive Watches of 2022: 15 Top Options for Every Budget

White dial Baltic Aquascaphe on a white background. dive watches
15
Baltic AquascapheCourtesy Image 4 / 15

4. Baltic Aquascaphe

Get It

Want a more pared-back look for your dive watch? Take note of the handsome Aquascaphe from Baltic. It features a 39mm stainless steel case with a tidy, uncluttered dial layout that allows the dot and arrow indices, as well as the prominent 12 o’clock numeral, to shine. The white dial is especially attractive, and it’s a color not found on many other divers. Its performance is up to par as well: It’s powered by a Miyota automatic movement, and it’s rated for 200 meters of water resistance.

[$569; baltic-watches.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Style